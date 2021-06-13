E3 2021: xQc's wicked troll had fans spamming "WaterBuffalo" during Far Cry 6 announcement

Ubisoft took the lead at E3 Direct in 2021 by unveiling Avatar: Frontier of Pandora, but Félix xQc Lengyel stole the show for his antics during the Far Cry 6 slot.

The Canadian streamer is undoubtedly one of the most notorious streamers on Twitch. He has a huge following which is corroborated by his viewership records.

However, he fails to draw the line sometimes, which is exactly what happened during Ubisoft Forward.

The Canadian streamer is a huge fan of industrial trade fairs and gaming conventions and often streams these events to have a closer relationship with his ardent followers.

This is exactly what happened when Ubisoft revealed intricate details into their Far Cry 6 Battle Pass and surprised the world by giving a glimpse of the new Avatar title.

The convention got a but monotonous, but xQc being the scandalous streamer that he is, took matters into his own hands and found a way to entertain his audience.

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 1 challenge: Full list of all Epic and Legendary quests

Navid Khavari, the Narrative Creative Director for Far Cry 6 appeared on the screen for a round of Q&A with the viewers. The Overwatch pro launched an unexpected chat spam after posting "!WaterBuffalo."

This was enough to send his fans into a state of frenzy, as thousands of viewers spammed the chat using the same phrase.

A clip of the same has already gone viral, managing to grab over 42,000 views and is only climbing ranks.

Also read: Fortnite Season 7: Where to find all Alien Artifacts and unlock Kymera's Custom style

xQc is a behemoth on the Amazon-owned streaming platform and it doesn't take more than a few seconds to gain traction, implying that occurrences like these have become fairly regular.

What's next for xQc?

The variety streamer received a permanent ban from the NoPixel GTA RP server after landing in turbulent waters on several occasions.

The reason behind his ban was his erratic behavior and a rocky relationship with other roleplayers.

(Image via Sportskeeda)

It's safe to assume that what happened to him was more or less a repeat of what went down with OfflineTV's Rust server.

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 trailer: Superman, Rick and Morty, The Foundation, and the Alien Invasion

Since his permanent ban, xQc has been streaming Valorant and has also joined a public GTA RP server. The rules aren't as strict as NoPixel, ensuring that the he won't get banned again.

Edited by Gautham Balaji