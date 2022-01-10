"Now I'm Rae's height": Kkatamina jokingly fears being kicked out after throwing shade at Valkyrae's height

During her recent livestream, Miyoung "kkatamina" Kim joked about being close to being kicked out of her new home by Valkyrae moments after she cracked a joke about the latter's height.

The Twitch sub queen was using Valkyrae's chair to stream when she explained how she was at an unusual height and unable to figure out how to lower the chair. However, once she did, she could not resist cracking a joke about Valkyrae's height:

"Now I'm Rae's height. Okay, perfect. Perfect!"

Kkatamina won't be moving out but Sykkuno won't be moving in either

Valkyrae is known to be a bit vertically-challenged, and her fellow streamers often make jokes about it. Kkatamina recently joined that bandwagon when she made a wisecrack about Valkyrae's height after readjusting the streamer's chair.

As announced by both streamers last December, Miyoung recently moved into Valkyrae's LA home and will be staying there for a few months. However, following the height joke, the sub queen joked about how she would be evicted from Valkyrae's house soon enough. She kept reiterating that she was just joking.

"Oh no, she's gonna kick me out. She's actually gonna kick me - I just got here and she's gonna kick me out. Please, I'm just kidding."

Miyoung kept laughing and joking about how she would be kicked out for cracking the height joke. Her fans also joined in, suggesting that she should get to packing her bags again since she would have to look for a new house.

"Moving again? No wait, I just got here! I literally just got here."

Valkyrae soon made her appearance in Miyoung's chat, which prompted the streamer to "clarify" that she did not say anything.

"Rae, if anyone tells you anything, it's a lie."

Valkyrae and Miyoung were also expected to be joined by Sykkuno at Rae's LA home. However, that might not happen right now, as confirmed by Sykkuno, due to the rising COVID-19 cases worldwide. The streamer confirmed that he would still be moving in to Valkyrae's house, but he was simply waiting for a week or two until things got somewhat better.

