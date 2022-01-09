"I know Rae is not sick but...": Sykkuno explains why he doesn't want to move in with Valkyrae

During a recent livestream, Sykkuno explained that he would not live with Valkyrae immediately as per plan. He explained that his reasons were strictly due to the surge of COVID cases worldwide, especially the rise in LA.

Shy ／(=╹x╹=)＼ @shyAYAYA_ sykkuno wishing happy birthday to rae. my infernal twins 🥺🥺🥺🥺 sykkuno wishing happy birthday to rae. my infernal twins 🥺🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/rqQJQQ28Dl

Sykkuno was supposed to be moving in with Valkyrae and Miyoung this month. However, he changed his plans due to the sudden surge in COVID cases in Los Angeles.

"I know Rae's not sick, has not been sick. She's very safe. But you know, LA's pretty spicy, I've heard."

Sykkuno explains he will not be moving into Valkyrae's house due to COVID upsurge

During a recent livestream, Sykkuno spoke about why he was not moving into Valkyrae's house immediately, as that was the plan they had disclosed to their fans last month. He explained that he would avoid any significant shift directly due to the rise in COVID cases worldwide once again.

"Tons of people are getting sick. Covid is spreading like crazy, and I'm just like, 'Is this the best time to go to LA and catch Covid?' Maybe not. Maybe I should wait another week or so for it to get a little bit less bad."

He spoke about how COVID conditions were worsening in LA, where he was supposed to go live with Valkyrae and Miyoung for a short duration. Naturally, he paused on his decision for now since he wanted to wait for things to get better even slightly.

Sykkuno confirmed that although he was vaccinated, he did not want to risk getting infected at all.

"I'm not gonna go live life on the edge just because I've gotten some shots and stuff, right?"

Also Read Article Continues below

However, this does not mean that Sykkuno moving in with Valkyrae and Miyoung is completely off the table since the streamer himself confirmed that he was simply going to wait for a week or two to see if conditions got any better. Therefore, fans will still see the three streamers living together soon enough.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar