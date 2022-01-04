"What are you talking about?!": Valkyrae reacts to Sykkuno ignoring her on livestream

Valkyrae humorously lashed out at Sykkuno and other creators when they kept talking over her and ignoring her during a stream. The 29-year-old streamer was on a livestream with Sykkuno, Disguised Toast, kkatamina, and several others when the incident took place. In her own words:

"Donowall me one more time! What are you talking about?!"

Valkyrae jokingly lashes out at Sykkuno and other streamers as they ignore her on livestream

Valkyrae was streaming with a bunch of creators including Amigops, Sykkuno and Disguised Toast. They were in conversation about the BINGO card that Disguised Toast was making, including some action for each of the streamers present in the livestream.

Sykkuno proceeded to explain what each of the blocks in Disguised Toast's BINGO card read, which also weirdly included a block for the latter cracking a sexist or racist joke.

More notable, however, was how every time Valkyrae tried to speak, someone or the other spoke over her. Sykkuno, who is one of her closest friends, also ignored her every time she spoke to him.

It was clear that the group was trying to pull a prank on the 100 Thieves co-owner, which ended in her jokingly lashing out at them.

Interestingly, Valkyrae's block on the BINGO card read:

"Rae: 'Unhinged'"

This led to Sykkuno bursting out in laughter, asking his fellow streamers to mark the block in their BINGO cards:

"Oh Jesus, she's unhinged! Mark it down in the BINGO, guys."

However, what was funnier was that Sykkuno's block read that he would say "Oh Jesus," so it seems like the streamers had another block to cross off in the BINGO card as well.

Valkyrae's first stream of the year turned out to be quite eventful with her fellow streamers successfully pulling off a prank on her. It was rather funny to see how she reacted to being ignored. Coupled with that, Sykkuno's subsequent reaction to her "rage" served as the cherry on top.

The entire group shares an extremely fun dynamic that is quite entertaining for viewers to watch.

