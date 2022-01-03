“I didn’t want to get on his bad side”: Valkyrae recollects terrifying Uber ride on New Year’s eve

Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter opened up about a scary Uber ride during one of her recent streams.

The popular streamer was traveling to an OfflineTV party and took a cab because she had been drinking. However, the excitement of attending a New Year’s party was soon overshadowed by a terrifying Uber ride.

rae☀️ @itsraechill Dude I’m in an Uber and driver has been preaching about why he will never wear a mask and talking about being anti vax and I just sitting here hoping I get back home 🥲 Dude I’m in an Uber and driver has been preaching about why he will never wear a mask and talking about being anti vax and I just sitting here hoping I get back home 🥲

Valkyrae celebrated New Year’s with former Among Us sensation Disguised Toast. However, she had to take an Uber to reach the OfflineTV party from Lilypichu’s house, and according to her, it was a horrifying experience.

Valkyrae’s Uber driver was against wearing a mask and getting vaccinated

The American stated how she had to meet up with Toast, who was across town from where Lilypichu was staying.

The 100 Thieves co-owner was celebrating, so she preferred to take a cab. Sadly, the trip didn’t go as planned as her Uber driver made her feel uncomfortable by asking her not to wear a mask and kept talking even when she had chosen the “preferred quiet” option.

“It was really horrible. I was already scared from being lost in the dark, and then I get in this car, and he’s raving and not wearing a mask. I felt terrified by him.”

Valkyrae revealed how she agreed with everything the driver said because she was afraid of being kidnapped and taken to another country.

“He didn’t wear a mask and was literally just talking at me for the whole ride ⁠— we’re in this car for like thirty minutes, driving ⁠— and he’s telling me he’s against vaccines, he doesn’t like masks and all that kind of stuff. I just didn’t know what to say. So I kept agreeing ’cause I was scared he might do something.”

As already mentioned, she chose the “preferred quiet” option. However, the driver refused to abide by it, making the YouTube Gaming star feel highly anxious, and she stated how she didn’t want to get on his “bad side”.

Valkyrae admitted how she ran inside once she reached her destination. The 29-year-old also revealed how she doesn’t prefer calling an Uber anymore. She has a car and can drive, while her friends can drive her.

However, in this instance, she had to travel a distance and had been drinking. Hence, she preferred calling an Uber instead of drink driving in the dark.

