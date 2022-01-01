“Start the year off strong”: Valkyrae, Pokimane and more ring in the new year with wishes for their fans

2021 is ending with 2022 just around the corner. Popular Twitch streamers Pokimane, Valkyrae and several others are wishing their fans a happy new year. Valkyrae especially wants her fans to have an incredible year, urging them to take advantage of a new start, saying:
"Start the year off strong!"
Pokimane echoes that sentiment for her fans, announcing a quick livestream with some surprises in store. Here's what streamers all across the world are saying to their fans for the new year.
Pokimane, Valkyrae and more wish their fans a happy new year
New Year's Day is often met with resolutions and Valkyrae is encouraging her fans to take them seriously.
Pokimane sent a simple message, but is likely saying a lot more to her viewers in the actual livestream.
BadBoy Halo took the opportunity to give his fans what they were asking for and wish them a happy new year.
Not too far behind, Sidemen Clothing is also getting into the holiday spirit.
Feeling immense gratitude, Merrydawg is thankful for everything his fans do for him as the new year arrives.
Fittingly, Hasanabi's tweet was a little more cynical.
Under Valkyrae's heartfelt tweet, AustinonTwitter wished her a happy new year in return.
Nuebunny thanked her fans for their support and usage of her art.
Similar to Pokimane, TimtheTatman announced an end of the year stream, with excitement about the future.
100 Thieves, despite their recent displeasure with Activision and Call of Duty, wished their fans a happy new year.
Streamers all across the globe are taking the opportunity to wish their fans a happy new year and to take a moment to look back (unfavorably in Hasanabi's case) at the previous year.
The new year presents opportunities for everyone and many of these streamers and professional gamers are looking forward to taking advantage of the opportunities. 2022 has arrived, and the future is bright for many.