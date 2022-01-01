“Start the year off strong”: Valkyrae, Pokimane and more ring in the new year with wishes for their fans

2021 is ending with 2022 just around the corner. Popular Twitch streamers Pokimane, Valkyrae and several others are wishing their fans a happy new year. Valkyrae especially wants her fans to have an incredible year, urging them to take advantage of a new start, saying:

"Start the year off strong!"

Pokimane echoes that sentiment for her fans, announcing a quick livestream with some surprises in store. Here's what streamers all across the world are saying to their fans for the new year.

Pokimane, Valkyrae and more wish their fans a happy new year

New Year's Day is often met with resolutions and Valkyrae is encouraging her fans to take them seriously.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae 😡 I’m hoping you all achieve your goals this upcoming year 😡 take those baby steps 😡 START THE YEAR OFF STRONG 😡🎉 😡 I’m hoping you all achieve your goals this upcoming year 😡 take those baby steps 😡 START THE YEAR OFF STRONG 😡🎉

Pokimane sent a simple message, but is likely saying a lot more to her viewers in the actual livestream.

pokimane @pokimanelol



live now :) might have some surprise appearances ~

twitch.tv/pokimane

happy new year's eve 🎉💜

BadBoy Halo took the opportunity to give his fans what they were asking for and wish them a happy new year.

BadBoyHalo @BadBoyHalo Beard Selfie as Promised... Happy New Year ❤️ Beard Selfie as Promised... Happy New Year ❤️ https://t.co/pPbzfMw8qK

Not too far behind, Sidemen Clothing is also getting into the holiday spirit.

Sidemen Clothing @SidemenClothing Happy New Year from the Sidemen Clothing team ❤️



Can’t wait to drop new bits in 2022 👀 Watch this space… Happy New Year from the Sidemen Clothing team ❤️ Can’t wait to drop new bits in 2022 👀 Watch this space… https://t.co/XsXMRffpYa

Feeling immense gratitude, Merrydawg is thankful for everything his fans do for him as the new year arrives.

Merry 🇩🇰 VTuber @Merrydawg HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! 🎉



Thank you everyone for being so nice to me this year! Let’s all do our best in 2022! HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! 🎉Thank you everyone for being so nice to me this year! Let’s all do our best in 2022! https://t.co/wpuY6hgBbA

Fittingly, Hasanabi's tweet was a little more cynical.

hasanabi @hasanthehun 2021 felt like 2020 dlc. 2021 felt like 2020 dlc.

Under Valkyrae's heartfelt tweet, AustinonTwitter wished her a happy new year in return.

Nuebunny thanked her fans for their support and usage of her art.

Nue @nuebunny For my last drawing, I drew an angy Lily!!



- Thank you for using my art as your discord dp up until now? 😂 a little thank you gift for New Year, I wish you a wonderful year. 🙇‍♂️ For my last drawing, I drew an angy Lily!!- Thank you for using my art as your discord dp up until now? 😂 a little thank you gift for New Year, I wish you a wonderful year. 🙇‍♂️ https://t.co/5O6Yq73xXG

Similar to Pokimane, TimtheTatman announced an end of the year stream, with excitement about the future.

timthetatman👑 @timthetatman



Last stream of 2021 coming in hot… so excited for the future with



youtu.be/8vstvR9FYTc hope y’all have a safe and happy New Years!Last stream of 2021 coming in hot… so excited for the future with @YouTubeGaming in 2022! hope y’all have a safe and happy New Years! Last stream of 2021 coming in hot… so excited for the future with @YouTubeGaming in 2022!youtu.be/8vstvR9FYTc https://t.co/JdpygOKA41

100 Thieves, despite their recent displeasure with Activision and Call of Duty, wished their fans a happy new year.

100 Thieves @100Thieves Thank you for making 2021 an incredible year at 100 Thieves, we can’t wait to share what’s in store for 2022. Thank you for making 2021 an incredible year at 100 Thieves, we can’t wait to share what’s in store for 2022. https://t.co/MrRSEfpOqG

Streamers all across the globe are taking the opportunity to wish their fans a happy new year and to take a moment to look back (unfavorably in Hasanabi's case) at the previous year.

100 Thieves is wishing everyone a very happy new year (Image via 100 Thieves)

The new year presents opportunities for everyone and many of these streamers and professional gamers are looking forward to taking advantage of the opportunities. 2022 has arrived, and the future is bright for many.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul