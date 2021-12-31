100T CEO Nadeshot slams Activision owing to absence of official competitions for Call of Duty: Vanguard since release

It's been almost two months since the highly anticipated release of Call of Duty: Vanguard. Since then, there's been a complete absence of official competitions for the game, and that's frustrating Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag. The 100 Thieves CEO has taken to Twitter to call out Activision, the game's publisher, for it and more.

There are a lot of issues with Call of Duty: Vanguard that the 100T CEO has made public and there seems to be a lot of support for him.

Nadeshot calls out Activision over frustrating Call of Duty: Vanguard competitive scene

Call of Duty is and has been one of the most popular gaming franchises of all time. They sport a massive player base and have quickly grown into one of the biggest esports games right now. Nadeshot remarked that the game was at a peak before it completely ground to a halt.

100T Nadeshot @Nadeshot We literally went from players fighting for their pride and respect every single weekend through a 256-512 team bracket for $1,000 bucks each in front of 100,000 people to no competition or tournaments until 3 months after the game has been released. Wake up @Activision We literally went from players fighting for their pride and respect every single weekend through a 256-512 team bracket for $1,000 bucks each in front of 100,000 people to no competition or tournaments until 3 months after the game has been released. Wake up @Activision.

According to him, there were tournaments every single weekend. Then when Call of Duty: Vanguard was released, the competitive scene went silent. It's been two months and nothing, and it appears it'll be a bit longer until that ceases to be the case.

It's no secret that Vanguard would have no shortage of competitive players if they simply hosted the tournaments. The player base is among esports' most loyal and energetic, so there's no real reason to have stopped all competitive play.

100T Nadeshot @Nadeshot I went to our board of directors pleading for us to get back into competitive Call of Duty. I said let's spend the money, let's give our community what they're asking for, just trust me and I'll make sure LA Thieves is a success. Two years later, I guess I'm the fool. I went to our board of directors pleading for us to get back into competitive Call of Duty. I said let's spend the money, let's give our community what they're asking for, just trust me and I'll make sure LA Thieves is a success. Two years later, I guess I'm the fool.

Nadeshot even went straight to the top in order to try and get something accomplished. He pointed out that two years ago, he asked the 100T board of directors to spend money on competitive Call of Duty so that the community could get what it had been asking for, but he's been made a fool of now.

Call of Duty releases hit games almost every single year. They sell like hotcakes and whenever they do host competitive play, there's no shortage of competitors.

100 Thieves has become frustrated with Activision over the lack of tournaments (Image via 100T)

It's a befuddling situation and one that has frustrated many in the COD esports scene. Nadeshot is a prominent figure, but he's just one of many who have become frustrated with Activision recently.

