"She can't make me short anymore": Valkyrae and LilyPichu hilariously argue over who's taller of the two

Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter has been spending a lot of time with close friend Lily "LilyPichu" Ki lately. While the two seem to agree on almost everything, hilarity ensued when the former stated that she was taller than the latter.

LilyPichu quickly revealed a picture of how she used to draw Valkyrae back in the day, and while the caricature looked extremely funny, the 100 Thieves co-owner didn't seem too impressed.

"Do you remember the days when I used to draw you like this? Can I just show you? Very short."

LilyPichu burst out laughing, but Valkyrae had a perfect response for her. Here's what she said:

"Now, I'm taller than Lily. So... she can't make me short anymore."

Things took an interesting turn when Lily refuted Valkyrae's claim to be taller than her.

"Okay, can we recount? I think we need to recount. I feel like we need to recount. I feel it's just so inaccurate."

Fellow streamer Natsumiii was tasked with spilling the beans, and after much anticipation, she declared that Valkyrae was taller than LilyPichu, which sent both streamers into a state of frenzy.

Valkyrae recollects a terrifying Uber ride she took from LilyPichu's place on New Year's eve

The American streamer explained that she needed to meet up with Disguised Toast, who was staying across town from LilyPichu.

The co-owner of 100 Thieves was celebrating, so she preferred to take a cab. Unfortunately, the journey did not go as planned because her Uber driver made her feel uneasy by urging her not to wear a mask and continued to talk even though she had selected the "preferred quiet" option on the app.

rae☀️ @itsraechill Dude I’m in an Uber and driver has been preaching about why he will never wear a mask and talking about being anti vax and I just sitting here hoping I get back home 🥲 Dude I’m in an Uber and driver has been preaching about why he will never wear a mask and talking about being anti vax and I just sitting here hoping I get back home 🥲

“He didn’t wear a mask and was literally just talking at me for the whole ride ⁠— we’re in this car for like thirty minutes, driving ⁠— and he’s telling me he’s against vaccines, he doesn’t like masks, and all that kind of stuff. I just didn’t know what to say. So, I kept agreeing ’cause I was scared he might do something.”

Valkyrae admitted that she quickly dashed inside as soon as she arrived at her destination. The 29-year-old streamer also said that she no longer prefers to take an Uber. She owns a car and has said that her friends are willing to drive her, if necessary.

However, in this particular case, she had to travel a longer distance and had been drinking. Because of this, she opted to go for the safer option and book an Uber. Hopefully, Valkyrae will be careful in the future and travel with a companion to avoid such a situation.

Edited by Atul S