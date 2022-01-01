"You can't date him": LilyPichu and Michael Reeves hilariously talk over each other while intoxicated

Lily "LilyPichu" Ki and her boyfriend Michael Reeves produced a hilarious moment to bid a glorious farewell to 2021.

Reeves featured in LilyPichu's stream and both of them looked extremely drunk. However, Reeves recollected a story about a man chopping off another man's head in a restroom at a mall.

He stated how the two men didn't know each other and had no interaction prior to the incident. Sadly, one man followed the other to the bathroom and beheaded him using a machete. While it is a pretty dark story to narrate, LilyPichu seemed to be in a world of her own.

She stood behind Reeves as he narrated the story and continued to cup his head lovingly in her arms as he went on.

Both OfflineTV streamers were talking over each other, but LilyPichu was pretty clear on her stance as she said:

"Type 1 if you think he's cute and you'd date him. He's so cute. Look how cute he is."

However, she soon grew anxious, with many viewers commenting "1" on the chat as the streamer asked them to stop. Reeves, on the flip side, was completely unbothered as he just kept narating his story.

"Okay, stop typing 1. You can't date him, I'm dating him. You can't date him, he's taken. You can't type 1 anymore. He's really cute, I don't blame you."

LilyPichu and Reeves produced some fine moments in 2021, and from the looks of it, they certainly seem to have similar plans for 2022.

LilyPichu's attempt to show off her masterpiece to Michael Reeves goes horribly wrong

LilyPichu decided to do some art in one of her recent streams. She titled the stream "Midnight Painting Feelings" as she hung out with Reeves and Miyoung "Kkatamina" Kim.

They began the stream by discussing colors before she began painting on the canvas, even accepting recommendations from her viewers. During the first hour of her livestream, she painted a blue sky with a few flowers as her first artwork.

Some viewers of the streamer's chat began debating the subject of her painting, with one viewer even saying that it resembled the Pokémon Bulbasaur. Another person jokingly commented that it appeared to be a new emblem for the popular online game Among Us.

Everyone was on the edge of their seats as LilyPichu attempted to grab the canvas. While attempting to pivot the stand to show Michael her piece, she dropped the canvas. She cried out loudly as the canvas dropped, causing mayhem in the room.

Also Read Article Continues below

As expected, a short clip of the incident promptly made its way to the popular LivestreamFails subreddit, which fans can watch if they missed the hilarious stream.

Edited by Atul S