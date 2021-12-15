"It's been 20 minutes" - Disguised Toast watches as LilyPichu and Michael Reeves get into a verbal spat during livestream

The OfflineTV group, consisting of the likes of Disguised Toast, Pokimane, Scarra, and many more, are an extremely fun group to watch. They have grown extremely popular over the past few years and fans love to watch them hang out with each other.

OfflineTV @OfflineTV went to a thing last night ✌️ went to a thing last night ✌️ https://t.co/0QURK9qtE1

In a recent video, creators Michael Reeves and Lilypichu could be seen having some kind of an argument while others like Disguised Toast and Yvonnie watched. Toast even went on to give a hilarious commentary about the argument the two were having, and he was clearly siding with Reeves.

"She's just being emotional. It's been 20 minutes. I think Michael's in the right."

Disguised Toast sides with Michael Reeves in his "argument" with Lilypichu

In the video that was being recorded by Yvonnie, Disguised Toast could be seen intently watching as Lilypichu and Michael Reeves had an argument. Toast provided some context for the viewers, saying that Reeves had cracked some jokes that did not sit too well with Lily. This led to their argument, which according to Toast, had been going on for almost 20 minutes by then.

When Toast expressed that he was siding with Michael, saying that Lily was being too emotional, Yvonnie was quick to side with Lily, saying that she thought Lily was in the right.

However, the argument soon turned out not to be an actual argument, as Lily and Michael began play fighting, after which Yvonnie decided to stop recording.

The incident justified Pokimane's decision to name the organization OfflineTV

During a recent livestream, Pokimane had explained that she was the one who had come up with the name OfflineTV for their group, since others like Scarra had come up with names like 'Lobster Town' and 'Boosted Monkeys'. She explained that she decided to name the organization OfflineTV because she wanted it to be something that showcased how the streamers were with each other when they were offline.

"I came up with the name OfflineTV because I wanted it to be a channel that showcased the stuff we do offline."

Also Read Article Continues below

Incidents like the one involving Disguised Toast, Lilypichu, and Michael Reeves completely justify Pokimane's logic behind naming the organization OfflineTV.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider