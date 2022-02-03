"That's cringe": Twitch streamer Yuggie voices dislike for OTK's full form 'One True King'

Earlier today, a Twitch streamer, who goes by the name Yuggie_TV made a hilarious comment about the streamer organization OTK. The streamer voiced her dislike towards the organization’s full form which is "One True King."

Yuggie_TV is a Korean streamer and content creator who lives in Korea. She often plays games but primarily does 'Just Chatting' streams and in-real-life (IRL) content.

“Holy s**t. That’s cringe as f**k.”

Yuggie roasts OTK when she realises the streaming company's full name

The Korean streamer had been streaming for six hours, playing games and reacting to content and videos sent to her by the Twitch chat and audience. She was sent a clip from Mizkif’s stream where another known Korean streamer, HAchubby, was wearing an OTK branded shirt. The shirt said “I didnt know what an amazing and beautiful name One True King is.”

Reading the text on the shirt, the streamer realized what the term OTK meant. She had some strong words for the organization’s name. When she reaslised the full form of OTK, she said:

“What is this shirt? Oh, wait a minute, OTK is One True King?”

After realizing the meaning of the abbreviation, she took a couple of seconds to process it and continued by saying the name is cringe. She said:

“It sounds like a seven-years-old kid named it or something. Like seven years old boys gathered around.”

The streamer continued her analogy and mimicked young kids by saying:

“Hey guys, wanna have some something like, our crew, you know. Oh yeah, what about One True King? Oh s**t, that sounds good but if you, if we, like called ourselves like One True King, people gotta laugh at us right? Yeah! OTK? Hell yeah! High five bro!”

After watching the part in the clip where HAchubby got an electric jolt for thinking OTK's name was cringe, she laughed and agreed with her. She concluded her opinion by sarcastically saying that OTK was an amazing name and that she loved it.

Fans react to Yuggie roasting OTK’s name

Fans on Reddit somewhat agreed with what the streamer said about OTK’s name. They compared the name OTK with other streamer organizations such as 100 Thieves or 100T.

Also Read Article Continues below

One True King is a relatively new streamer organization which was founded in the year 2020. It was created by multiple well-known Twitch streamers, including Asmongold, Mizkif, EsfandTV, Rich Campbell and Tips Out. They are known for organizing various fun IRL events and in-game tournaments.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan