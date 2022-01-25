Who is EsfandTV? Twitch streamer praised for hilarious impression of Scarra during Mizkif's "Parasocial" show

Twitch streamer and Classic World of Warcraft player EsfandTV, also known as Esfand, has gained a large presence over the past year. It happened after he announced that he co-founded the now famous streamer organization One True King (OTV) with fellow streamers Asmongold, Mizkif and Rich Campbell.

Esfand is known for his goofy and entertaining personality, and often attempts harmless gags for certain streams. One such opportunity arose recently after he was invited to Mizkif's streamer show "Parasocial."

In it, Esfand filled in for Scarra, who was missing from the event and the former fully embodied the latter's persona, which had many viewers in splits.

EsfandTV hilariously impersonates Scarra

On the last episode of Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo’s show “Parasocial,” Esfand got a lot of traction after his impersonation of Scarra, the famous ex-League of Legends pro. Members of Offline TV competed with members of One True King, and since Scarra had since gone missing from the show, Esfand filled in for him.

The cast members present for the show continued to refer to Esfand as Scarra as a joke. Esfand took it to the next level by hilariously impersonating the way Scarra hydrates himself, by consuming a large amount of water from a huge jug.

As the stream progressed, his gag of drinking water became more and more elaborate, lasting longer and longer each time. It eventually got to the point where he wasn't even responding to questions and just "drinking" enormous amounts of water in one go.

It was in line with the kind of content Esfand produces regularly to entertain and engage audiences. Fans on the chat reacted in a very positive and wholesome way to Esfand’s content. Users on Reddit were particularly amused by Esfand’s impersonation, as these comments can attest.

Who is EsfandTV?

EsfandTV, also popularly known as Esfand, is a 30-year-old American livestreamer of Persian origin. He is known primarily for playing the Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) World of Warcraft Classic.

When EsfandTV began playing MMORPGs as a kid, starting with Dark Age of Camelot, and World of Warcraft since November 29, 2004. But he did it for his personal enjoyment and not to become a streamer. He aspired to be a football coach.

However, after suffering an injury in college, he was unable to continue playing. While in college, he continued to work with coaches as an assistant for two years, but the employment he was pursuing fell through. He hadn't gotten a job yet, and it had been a week following graduation.

Esfand @EsfandTV OTK @OTKnetwork CONGRATS TO COACH ESFAND FOR HITTING THE BIG 1M ON TWITCH!! 🥳 CONGRATS TO COACH ESFAND FOR HITTING THE BIG 1M ON TWITCH!! 🥳🎉 https://t.co/lDV9Nb5WAd Thanks for all the congratulations everyone! I’ll be doing a huge 1 million follower uncapped subathon within the next two weeks! Waiting on my new PC and some more tech I ordered to come in :D twitter.com/OTKnetwork/sta… Thanks for all the congratulations everyone! I’ll be doing a huge 1 million follower uncapped subathon within the next two weeks! Waiting on my new PC and some more tech I ordered to come in :D twitter.com/OTKnetwork/sta…

Esfand gained a lot of momentum and traction when he attended Dreamhack back in 2018. After the official release of Classic World of Warcraft in August, 2019, Esfand gained massive popularity. He was joined by other World of Warcraft streamers such as Asmongold, McConnellRet and SodaPoppin. He is known for his Retribution Paladin.

In October 2020, Esfand, along with Asmongold, Mizkif and Rich Campbell, announced that they were launching One True King (OTK), a streamer organization based out of Austin, Texas, which would focus on content creation and the professional World of Warcraft team.

Also Read Article Continues below

Esfand has an established Twitch presence with a million followers and averages six thousand viewers per stream. He also has a YouTube channel with 206k followers with 34 million channel views.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee