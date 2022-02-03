"It was intentional": Mizkif reveals stranger intentionally damaged his Audi R8 supercar that cost $100,000 in damages

Matthew Rinaudo, popularly known as Mizkif, revealed earlier today that his supercar Audi R8 was hit intentionally and that he had lied to his audience and fans about the situation. The clip regarding this situation has since been deleted.

The streamer explained the situation on his stream. A video on his channel was uploaded in the month of January which first talked about this situation. The ordeal occurred at an arcade where he was livestreaming IRL content with other content creators.

“The Audi? Sure, I’ll give you an example with the Audi. It was intentional.”

Mizkif has his $250,000 Audi R8 deliberately totalled by a stranger

Earlier today, as Mizkif started his stream, he explained his situation about the supercar at the thirtieth minute of his stream. He had just begun streaming and was done with the regular introduction part.

Mizkif has disabled clipping of his VOD. As a result, the entire livestream is given below, and the streamer starts talking about the incident at 00:37:14.

Someone in his Twitch chat asked him about what happened with his Audi, to which he replied and said that it had been damaged by a stranger on purpose.

He continued:

“I lied. It was an intentional hit.”

He continued further by saying:

“The person intentionally hit my car. It was not a drunk driver. He hit my car with purpose.”

He then took a few moments for his audience to digest what he said. The streamer then transitioned to his opening screen.

In a YouTube video uploaded on January 5, 2022, Matthew gave more context towards the incident. In that video, he mentioned how he had parked his supercar away from all the other cars in a separate parking lot. He received a broadcast message in the arcade saying that a white Audi had been hit and the owner needed to go and check it out.

As he went to check in on his car, he explained that his car was smashed very hard. He was told that someone hit his car and ran away. A security personnel told him that an orange truck hit his car and they knew where that person who had hit the car was.

Matthew also tweeted about the incident on January 4, 2022. He said that his car got hit by someone on Emiru’s livestream and was settling damages worth $100,000. Due to this reason, he was going to shop for a Toyota Prius.

Mizkif @REALMizkif Update:



Last night on Emi’s stream my car got hit by someone in the parking lot.. we’re settling it through insurance but the damages are about 100k to my car..



I won’t be live today. I’m going shopping for a Toyota Prius and talking to insurance agencies.



See u tomorrow Update: Last night on Emi’s stream my car got hit by someone in the parking lot.. we’re settling it through insurance but the damages are about 100k to my car.. I won’t be live today. I’m going shopping for a Toyota Prius and talking to insurance agencies. See u tomorrow

Fans react to Mizkif’s revelations about his Audi's accident

Fans on Reddit sympathized with the streamer and the situation he was in. This is the second reaction thread that was posted on Reddit. The first one was deleted by the original poster. Some people have also mentioned how “hate watchers” do more than just watching the streams they hate watching.

Also Read Article Continues below

Matthew is a 26 year old American Twitch livestreamer and YouTube content creator. He is one of the co-founders of the popular streamer organization One True King (OTK).

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan