“An actual legend”: Twitch streamer Quin69 announces that veteran mod CheesepuffTZ passed away

A post on Twitter from Twitch streamer Quin69 brought some devastating news to the internet. The streamer posted that a long-time mod and member of his community, Jose “CheesepuffTZ” DuBose, has passed away.
It is unknown what the cause was, but the Quin69 community has come together to pay respects to the veteran mod of their community. CheesepuffTZ will be missed by the entire Twitch streamer’s community and remembered fondly by them.
“It saddens me to inform you guys, but it has been confirmed that CheesepuffTZ has passed away. He was one of the most prominent community members, a main mod & a good friend... RIP an actual legend.”
The internet remembers Twitch streamer’s mod, CheesepuffTZ
Across the internet, Twitch streamer Quin69’s fans come together to remember a mod of their channel, CheesepuffTZ. Respects were paid on both Reddit and Twitter, and kind thoughts were shared.
Reddit users said their farewells to the mod as someone they likely often interacted with.
Another user remarked on how many dedicated viewers of streamers have passed on, and nobody noticed. So it’s an excellent way to remember someone who has very recently passed away.
Twitter also shared memes and images to show their sorrow, with CheesepuffTZ's passing away. Everyone who spoke remarked that they would miss him and that CheesepuffTZ was a great friend.
Another used a familiar moment from Full Metal Alchemist from the funeral of Maes Hughes.
Others gave their condolences to the Twitch streamer and mod team, and said that he will be dearly remembered.
Others shared moments from the stream itself, such as a user activating the !love ChesepuffTZ command.
According to Twitter, CheesepuffTZ was incredibly kind to everyone, and he was loved by all. They also hope that the mod is now at peace and will be missed.
Even through the darkest of times, CheesepuffTZ made people laugh and smile, according to the community, and everyone showered him with love and hopes of peace.
One user remembered that he would constantly support the World of Warcraft creators, even smaller ones that others may not get to see.
The Twitter post from Quin is filled with love, fond memories, and well-wishes to their friend who passed away just today. Today, the streamer’s community sheds tears for someone they have never met but cared for deeply.