“An actual legend”: Twitch streamer Quin69 announces that veteran mod CheesepuffTZ passed away

A post on Twitter from Twitch streamer Quin69 brought some devastating news to the internet. The streamer posted that a long-time mod and member of his community, Jose “CheesepuffTZ” DuBose, has passed away.

It is unknown what the cause was, but the Quin69 community has come together to pay respects to the veteran mod of their community. CheesepuffTZ will be missed by the entire Twitch streamer’s community and remembered fondly by them.

“It saddens me to inform you guys, but it has been confirmed that CheesepuffTZ has passed away. He was one of the most prominent community members, a main mod & a good friend... RIP an actual legend.”

Quin @quinrex It saddens me to inform you guys, but it has been confirmed that CheesepuffTZ has passed away. He was one of the most prominent community members, a main mod & a good friend... RIP an actual legend.

The internet remembers Twitch streamer’s mod, CheesepuffTZ

Across the internet, Twitch streamer Quin69’s fans come together to remember a mod of their channel, CheesepuffTZ. Respects were paid on both Reddit and Twitter, and kind thoughts were shared.

Reddit users said their farewells to the mod as someone they likely often interacted with.

Another user remarked on how many dedicated viewers of streamers have passed on, and nobody noticed. So it’s an excellent way to remember someone who has very recently passed away.

Twitter also shared memes and images to show their sorrow, with CheesepuffTZ's passing away. Everyone who spoke remarked that they would miss him and that CheesepuffTZ was a great friend.

Colony_ @Colony_HD will miss him so much. No, i am not trying to stop tearing up again... @quinrex Such a legend... a great friend

Another used a familiar moment from Full Metal Alchemist from the funeral of Maes Hughes.

Others gave their condolences to the Twitch streamer and mod team, and said that he will be dearly remembered.

Alpha @Zalamandrr @quinrex RIP Chesepuff. My condolences to you and the rest of the mod team I know you fellas are all good friends, I'm so sorry to hear. He'll be dearly remembered for making us all laugh many times on the stream. My next gacha pull will be with you in mind, Cheese.

Others shared moments from the stream itself, such as a user activating the !love ChesepuffTZ command.

According to Twitter, CheesepuffTZ was incredibly kind to everyone, and he was loved by all. They also hope that the mod is now at peace and will be missed.

moustache @moustachespy1 @quinrex Cheese was an extremely kind person to everyone and that only reflects the beauty he had inside him. He valued your stream and the community a lot and the outpour of messages in discord for him only shows that he was loved back. I hope he's at peace

Kesirio @Keisiro_ @quinrex One of the kindest people in the community. Will be truly missed.. rest in peace Discord boss

Even through the darkest of times, CheesepuffTZ made people laugh and smile, according to the community, and everyone showered him with love and hopes of peace.

flask @pianoflasks @quinrex Jevon aka Cheese never failed to make us smile, to make us laugh, even through dark times. He will always be our friend and remain in our hearts forever. May he rest in peace now.

One user remembered that he would constantly support the World of Warcraft creators, even smaller ones that others may not get to see.

Tirrin @TirrinW @quinrex i remember this guy supporting the wow section creators all the time, even the smaller ones. RIP

The Twitter post from Quin is filled with love, fond memories, and well-wishes to their friend who passed away just today. Today, the streamer’s community sheds tears for someone they have never met but cared for deeply.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar