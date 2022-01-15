“I am not a misogynist”: Twitch streamer Quin69 defends himself as he is banned for 14 days

Twitch streamer Quin69 received a ban for a statement deemed to be misogynistic by the platform. The reason given was that he was promoting hateful conduct or facilitating discrimination. On Twitter, Quin revealed the ban is for 14 days and he is currently disputing it.

Regardless of the original intent, the statement originally made was worthy of a ban, according to Twitch. Quin69 is no stranger to hot takes, but this one landed a major punishment.

Quin @quinrex I got banned. To put it bluntly, someone at twitch basically thinks that I hate women.



obviously I am disputing the ban as I am not a misogynist, just a cooked clown who can't always articulate himself very well. I got banned. To put it bluntly, someone at twitch basically thinks that I hate women.obviously I am disputing the ban as I am not a misogynist, just a cooked clown who can't always articulate himself very well. https://t.co/eraqqmy6JQ

“I got banned. To put it bluntly, someone at Twitch basically thinks that I hate women. Obviously, I am disputing the ban as I am not a misogynist, just a cooked clown who can't always articulate himself very well.”

The response to Quin69's 14-day Twitch ban

His controversial statement was that if women were not needed for reproduction, they would have been eradicated long ago. Twitch deemed it inappropriate and handed down the punishment regardless of what he meant by this statement.

Kostya Khudoshin @MathilExists @quinrex Hope you can enjoy the break though I know I'd be stressing like fuck were I in that position. No doubt you'll be thinking and planning some next level shit for your stream for when you're back, looking forward to it. @quinrex Hope you can enjoy the break though I know I'd be stressing like fuck were I in that position. No doubt you'll be thinking and planning some next level shit for your stream for when you're back, looking forward to it.

Kostya Khudoshin @MathilExists @quinrex And anyone who's watched you for longer than a day knows you're harmless and you don't hold anything against any group of people. A clip can make anyone look pretty bad, especially if you're trying to always give outside the box ways of phrasing an take... probably do that less. @quinrex And anyone who's watched you for longer than a day knows you're harmless and you don't hold anything against any group of people. A clip can make anyone look pretty bad, especially if you're trying to always give outside the box ways of phrasing an take... probably do that less.

The general public's response to the streamer's ban reveal came in quick, but not everyone was hostile. One follower pointed out that it is easy to take a clip out of context. Several other Twitter users echoed this sentiment.

Reama @TTVReama @SMB8511 @quinrex This, anyone that actually watches quin, and not just 5 second out of context clips knows what he's actually like @SMB8511 @quinrex This, anyone that actually watches quin, and not just 5 second out of context clips knows what he's actually like

Most Twitter responses were ultimately positive, wishing him well and looking forward to his return.

Mark @bubba_strain

Looking forward for your return. @quinrex Forced time off to spend some time with the family - time to reflect and enjoy the everyday life and joy with the kids, especially the new wee one.Looking forward for your return. @quinrex Forced time off to spend some time with the family - time to reflect and enjoy the everyday life and joy with the kids, especially the new wee one.Looking forward for your return. https://t.co/GCLCqO0ij3

Others still said Quin69 should have seen it coming. They recommended that he use this time to relax and return refreshed.

Nick @MN651_ @quinrex You knew this was coming by continually pushing the limits. I think this is good for you and you need the time off. Come back refreshed, Quin. @quinrex You knew this was coming by continually pushing the limits. I think this is good for you and you need the time off. Come back refreshed, Quin.

A pair of Twitter users conceded Quin might not be a misogynist, but it’s no excuse to make such statements.

Kh3jan @Kh3jan @quinrex You may not be a misogynist, or able to "articulate himself very well", but these aren't excuses for you to continually say most of the things you do, especially when you sit their laughing most of the time. 14 Days is extreme compared to what other streamers get away with. @quinrex You may not be a misogynist, or able to "articulate himself very well", but these aren't excuses for you to continually say most of the things you do, especially when you sit their laughing most of the time. 14 Days is extreme compared to what other streamers get away with.

CityBelowtheSea @CityBelowTheSea @quinrex Quin I think you got a little too comfortable with throwing out any hot take you wanted these last few months so it’s time to reel it in hard and just get back to actually gaming. That said, I don’t believe you are a mysoginist at all and a first time ban of 14 days is absurd. @quinrex Quin I think you got a little too comfortable with throwing out any hot take you wanted these last few months so it’s time to reel it in hard and just get back to actually gaming. That said, I don’t believe you are a mysoginist at all and a first time ban of 14 days is absurd.

Taking a dig at the ban length, one user suggested Quin should instead stream anime, as it’s only a two-day ban.

Seydos @Seydos87 @quinrex Next time try streaming an anime i heared its only a 2 day ban @quinrex Next time try streaming an anime i heared its only a 2 day ban

Another user suggested Quin should step away from the react meta, which could have also been a reason for the platform's ire.

David Clarke @DaveOfGrace @quinrex As entertaining as its been, you gotta step away from the react meta bro. Feel like you've gotten a little in over your head the past week or so. Hope we get more League before PoE when you're back @quinrex As entertaining as its been, you gotta step away from the react meta bro. Feel like you've gotten a little in over your head the past week or so. Hope we get more League before PoE when you're back 👍

Quin even asked djWheat on Twitter why he forsook him, which prompted a video reply from the head of Twitch Community Productions. djWhat said that the protection he offered Quin was like a condom. It does good most of the time, but occasionally, something slips through.

Also Read Article Continues below

Quin's 14-day ban is unlikely to be overturned. While the streamer has made his case against the ban, he is likely looking at a two-week vacation from the platform.

Edited by Srijan Sen