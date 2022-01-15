“I am not a misogynist”: Twitch streamer Quin69 defends himself as he is banned for 14 days

Twitch streamer Quin69 received a ban for a statement deemed to be misogynistic by the platform. The reason given was that he was promoting hateful conduct or facilitating discrimination. On Twitter, Quin revealed the ban is for 14 days and he is currently disputing it.
Regardless of the original intent, the statement originally made was worthy of a ban, according to Twitch. Quin69 is no stranger to hot takes, but this one landed a major punishment.
“I got banned. To put it bluntly, someone at Twitch basically thinks that I hate women. Obviously, I am disputing the ban as I am not a misogynist, just a cooked clown who can't always articulate himself very well.”
The response to Quin69's 14-day Twitch ban
His controversial statement was that if women were not needed for reproduction, they would have been eradicated long ago. Twitch deemed it inappropriate and handed down the punishment regardless of what he meant by this statement.
The general public's response to the streamer's ban reveal came in quick, but not everyone was hostile. One follower pointed out that it is easy to take a clip out of context. Several other Twitter users echoed this sentiment.
Most Twitter responses were ultimately positive, wishing him well and looking forward to his return.
Others still said Quin69 should have seen it coming. They recommended that he use this time to relax and return refreshed.
A pair of Twitter users conceded Quin might not be a misogynist, but it’s no excuse to make such statements.
Taking a dig at the ban length, one user suggested Quin should instead stream anime, as it’s only a two-day ban.
Another user suggested Quin should step away from the react meta, which could have also been a reason for the platform's ire.
Quin even asked djWheat on Twitter why he forsook him, which prompted a video reply from the head of Twitch Community Productions. djWhat said that the protection he offered Quin was like a condom. It does good most of the time, but occasionally, something slips through.
Quin's 14-day ban is unlikely to be overturned. While the streamer has made his case against the ban, he is likely looking at a two-week vacation from the platform.