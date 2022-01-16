“Makes me kinda sad”: Twitch streamer Quin69 posts reaction to his 14-day ban

Twitch streamer Quin69 posted a video this morning to discuss his recent 14-day ban from the platform. The ban came because of a controversial statement the streamer recently made, which led to a discussion on social media.

Now that the streamer has made an appeal, it's up to Twitch on whether they will lift the ban:

“I wanted to make a video basically explaining what happened, why I think it happened, and also have some discourse around the entire situation. The discourse is currently going on on Reddit, and on Twitter, it makes me kinda sad. And even a little bit sick.”

Twitch streamer makes an appeal video and discusses the situation

The video clip that resulted in Quin69’s ban, according to the Twitch streamer’s response was about women wearing certain types of clothes. Quin asserted that women wearing certain types of clothes are “asking” to be attacked in the video.

Quin69 stated that he felt all women should be able to wear whatever they wanted, but we do not live in a utopia.

“We don’t live in this, you know, perfect utopia, where people can do whatever they want. There are things you can do in the real world that minimize bad things happening to you.”

The Twitch streamer also admitted that there were things that could have been done to minimize the chances of getting banned in the first place.

“My big error, in this case, was immediately assuming, based on intuition alone, that the less clothing you’re wearing increases the probability that you’re sexually assaulted. I was being overconfident, I made the mistake of thinking ‘this is so obvious!’”

The Twitch streamer then said they were in error in how they made the statement in the first place.

“I made my point in a really stupid way!”

During the video, Quin69 admitted that the responsibility of the streamer to minimize misinterpretation was made as a result of what they say.

“So I’m not saying I didn’t do anything wrong. But deep down, I know that I’m not some misogynistic, woman-hating incel.”

Social media responds to Quin69's appeal video

There was an outpouring of responses across social media when Quin69 dropped his appeal video for Twitch. Not every message on social media was kind and understanding. Some said that while the streamer is not hateful or evil, Quin is a misogynist, and his takes aren’t simply “dumb."

People can be misogynistic without realizing it, was another statement made on Reddit.

Ignorance is no excuse, according to some Reddit users, but not everyone was so unforgiving to the Twitch streamer.

One Twitter user suggested that while yes, words matter, so does the intent of the Twitch streamer.

Ross W @Bringavanger . @quinrex Dude, I love ur stream. U have some of the most real/based takes. Reality is a messy place. Sometimes we say the wrong thing. Words matter, but so does context & intent. Philosophy isn't just for the educated & well spoken either. U my man are a modern day philosopher. @quinrex Dude, I love ur stream. U have some of the most real/based takes. Reality is a messy place. Sometimes we say the wrong thing. Words matter, but so does context & intent. Philosophy isn't just for the educated & well spoken either. U my man are a modern day philosopher. 💪.

One popular suggestion is that Quin69 steer away from controversial topics in the future, to avoid trouble.

oompa loompa @coolfontname @quinrex i love your streams, you brighten my day but you are way too cooked to talk about certain topics. GL man, can't wait until ban is lifted. Best wishes to you and your family @quinrex i love your streams, you brighten my day but you are way too cooked to talk about certain topics. GL man, can't wait until ban is lifted. Best wishes to you and your family

Adam Wrightson 🇬🇧🇪🇺 @AWrightson_ @coolfontname @quinrex I agree 100%. I love his spergy streams but he should steer wide of the controversial topics. He's said he's not good at articulating himself and personally I don't watch quin for that content anyway. He can do what he likes though at the end of the day. @coolfontname @quinrex I agree 100%. I love his spergy streams but he should steer wide of the controversial topics. He's said he's not good at articulating himself and personally I don't watch quin for that content anyway. He can do what he likes though at the end of the day.

Others still appreciated that the Twitch streamer was upfront and honest in his apology video, avoiding tropes like fake crying.

Now that Quin69 has made his appeal, it’s up to Twitch to determine if they feel the ban was truly unwarranted. Otherwise, the streamer has a 14-day vacation from the platform to sit through.

