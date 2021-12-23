"Hell yeah, brother": Quin69 says N-word while unbanning viewer for the same, citing no indication of racism

A recent demonstration by Quintin "Quin69" Crawford was deemed controversial after it entailed the streamer repeating the N-word several times.

During the stream, Quin69 was going through the unban requests sent to him by viewers and deciding whether to approve or deny them.

The incident took place after he came across a certain viewer's request, who was banned for using the N-word.

Quintin @quinrex Yo



because of all the daylight saving andy's from EU & KKona land, I'm going to push my stream start time 1hr "later" starting tomorrow to make times "normal" again :) Yobecause of all the daylight saving andy's from EU & KKona land, I'm going to push my stream start time 1hr "later" starting tomorrow to make times "normal" again :)

Quin69 says viewer might not be an English speaker

Quintin "Quin69" Crawford's recent stream featuring him sorting through his unban requests has caused a bit of commotion. The streamer came across a request from a user named "skygannn", who used the N-word and was banned by one of Quin69's moderators.

In the clip, Quin69 was attempting to imitate someone who is racist to support his belief that the viewer in question was "ignorant" rather than racist.

"Aw hell yeah, brother, going to go.. shoot me some... n******."

He attempted to connect his point with the imitation he demonstrated:

"You know, those guys. He doesn't know the history of these people who go around talking about, like, using that word- you just associate the word 'n*****' with someone who's super racist, but he hasn't said anything that would indicate to me that he's racist and it's clearly not from- he's not English-speaking, right?"

Quin69 continued, stating that he would be unbanning the viewer:

"He's clearly not English-speaking. I'm giving him the benefit of the doubt and I'm assuming he's actually not racist. He's an (EsfandTV) subscriber."

Mentioning OTK's Esfand, the streamer began saying that a "genuine racist person is not..." but cut himself off before he could finish. One can safely assume that he meant to imply that a subscriber or follower of Esfand "wouldn't" be racist, so to speak. For context, Esfand is of Persian descent.

Quin69's imitation was prompted by a donator who input the following text into the Text-To-Speech donation reader on his stream:

"Holy f**k, just unban the racist and move on. Why the f**k are you giving this guy life lessons. Just f**king move on, Jesus Christ."

The streamer then went on to say that the viewer "genuinely said sorry," and he excused them as he felt they were not too familiar with the English language, which led to their choice of words.

Quin69's typed out reason for unbanning skygannn (Image via Twitch/Quin69)

Quin69's actions were met with mixed reactions by the community on the Livestream Fail subreddit, with most people choosing to joke about the absurdity of the situation.

The incident comes right after Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker's return to Twitch after being banned for using the word "cracker," which has been categorized as an anti-white slur.

Also Read Article Continues below

Streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" was also hit with a ban hammer recently for the same, with Blaire "QTCinderella," HasanAbi, Lil Yachty and Josue "FaZe Sway" Sway, among many others, backing him up on social media.

Edited by Sabine Algur