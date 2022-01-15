“It is what it is”: Streamer Cyr warned chat about 3 day Twitch ban before it actually happened

During a recent stream, Vincent "Cyr" warned his audience about an impending Twitch ban on his account which would last for three days.

Cyr was livestreaming on his Twitch account a few days ago when a music video with nudity played on his screen. This event resulted in certain viewers reporting the stream.

Vincent assumed that someone went out of their way to report the stream even though the "split second" of nudity in the music video was just an oversight on his part. He made a quick impression mocking a typical "snowflake" or a person who gets offended easily.

He also mentioned that his stream is rated 18+ and that he does ban people when they say that they are below 18 years of age.

"I have got to report this": Cyr makes impression of someone who reported his stream

The Twitch streamer stayed calm and explained to his fans the reason behind his three day ban following a stream during which a music video with nudity played. He also mentioned that he deleted the video later on, however the incident still resulted him in getting a ban.

Here's what the Cyr had to say about the news of his ban:

"Um, basically, I was told by Twitch today that I am gonna be having a three day ban."

"A couple of days ago we were watching music videos. I think nudity showed up for a split second. So, that's that."

Vincent said that someone reporting the stream was most likely the cause of the ban:

"I am assuming that somebody went out of their way to report that"

Here's what fans had to say:

alvy. @alvy8bit @StreamerBans @cyr Smart move. Imagine all the viewers and subs when he's unbanned...90s music video shoot at 10k incoming @StreamerBans @cyr Smart move. Imagine all the viewers and subs when he's unbanned...90s music video shoot at 10k incoming

Cyr then did a funny impersonation of the fan who reported the stream. The streamer also mentioned that he would have to reschedule his plans due to the upcoming ban.

