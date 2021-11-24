"I don't understand": Cyr demonstrates his impeccable skills against Maya Higa and RichWCampbell after OTK Friendsgiving event

OTK's Friendsgiving event had Vincent Cyr discover a unique skill of his, one that he demonstrated on several occasions, leaving everyone around him and Twitch viewers confused about how he did it.

Cyr challenged everyone at the event to a game of rock paper scissors and won every single match. During Maya Higa's stream held after the event, he approached her and Rich "RichWCampbell" Campbell once again to show that he could never lose a round of the game.

Cyr's undefeated record at rock paper scissors during Friendsgiving had dumbfounded everyone. In another stream held soon after, he spoke to Maya Higa and Rich "RichWCampbell" to prove to the audience that he was, indeed, a master at the game.

"I just, genuinely have a higher probability of winning rock paper scissors and I don't know why. I don't know what it is."

He proceeded to play with Rich, and won every round. Campbell was shellshocked at how Cyr managed to do it, while the latter, unphased, had seemingly accepted his "inherent" superiority in the game.

Maya Higa gave it a try, but also failed to beat him. As Maya and Rich played against each other, Cyr walked towards the camera, saying:

"I don't know what it is. I've been gifted, I've just been gifted."

In a recent stream Cyr held on his Twitch channel, he played against Rich again, and his streak was finally broken, much to his dismay.

On November 21, 2021, OTK Network held an IRL live stream with all of its members and several friends. The group hung out at Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo's house, playing a variety of activities and games with one another throughout the stream.

At one point, everyone began challenging each other to a showdown of rock paper scissors. Only one man dominated the entire game, which was Vincent Cyr.

OTK's Friendsgiving event turned out to be quite the buzz. While they made the big reveal of Genshin Impact streamer Tectone's induction into the organization, it was largely overshadowed by the controversy involving Rebecca "JustaMinx" and Malena Tudi.

