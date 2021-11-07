Maya hilariously slips and falls in the background of xQc’s stream during Twitch Rivals 

Maya Higa was seen slipping in the background of several streamers' cameras during the in-person Twitch Rivals event that was held this week.

The fall left her looking a little surprised, which viewers found funny. To add to the situation, none of the streamers who caught the moment on their cameras had noticed that it happened.

Tyler1 asks Maya if she's alright after she slips and falls

At the end of the Twitch Rivals event on the last day, Felix "xQc" Lengyel and Sammy "Adeptthebest," who were a team, had fallen out of the competition. They were live on their respective Twitch channels, and were talking about getting plane tickets to go back home.

In the background of xQc's live stream, Maya Higa, another content creator and Twitch streamer who was paired with QTCinderella for the event, was seen walking around the venue.

When she turned a corner near Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamp's desk, she slipped and fell down. xQc didn't notice and continued his conversation with Adeptthebest.

Coincidentally enough, Adeptthebest's livestream camera caught a clearer view of the scene. As she fell, a member of staff who was resting nearby got up to come check on her.

Tyler1, who was sitting at the desk where Maya fell, seemed to turn and look at her. Adeptthebest didn't catch the scene either, as both her and xQc's backs were turned on Maya.

Funny enough, at a certain point on Tyler1's livestream that day, viewers could spot him looking off camera and ask someone if they were okay. It turned out to be Maya, from this particular incident. After she walked away, Tyler1 looked at the floor to see if he could spot what she had slipped on.

At the Twitch Rivals event, all the competing streamers were given their own gaming setup. Coupled with that, they could also stream from their systems. All the setups were placed very close together in several rows, so those who sat at the back were caught on the webcams of the ones seated closer to the front.

This resulted in many bizarre situations, such as when Blaire "QTCinderella" caught xQc and Tyler1 attempting to out-yell each other on their respective streams.

