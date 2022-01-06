Meet Vanille Velasquez, voice actor of Valorant's new Duelist Agent Neon

Valorant's new Duelist agent, Neon, will be releasing with Episode 4 Act 1 next week. Neon is voiced by Filipino voice actor Vanille Velasquez.

Neon belongs to Manila, Philippines and will join the Valorant Protocol as Agent 19. She is equipped with electric-based abilities with fast mobility and speed. Riot Games recently dropped the trailer for the new Valorant Duelist agent, revealing her ability mechanics and backstory.

Nevertheless, the trailer also unveiled the voice of Neon, portrayed by Vanille Velasquez. Lending voice to a video game character is a tough job. However, she has beautifully brought the original Filipino touch to the agent through her voice over skills.

“I’ll show them if I want to."

Who is Vanille Velasquez? Everything to know about Valorant's Neon voice actor

Vanille Velasquez is a young voice actor from the Philippines, who fell in love with the art of voice acting at eleven years old. She has portrayed several anime and video game characters before with dubbing in commercial videos. However, this is the first time Vanille has had a chance to work with Riot Games and present Valorant's new Duelist agent, Neon, beautifully with her voice.

Vanille Velasquez @vanillevela



This has been such a dream come true. I'm kind of at a loss right now. This doesn't feel real. I can't believe I'm really saying this right now. I am unbelievably honored, stoked and PROUD AF to announce that I am the voice of VALORANT Agent 19 NEON!This has been such a dream come true. I'm kind of at a loss right now. This doesn't feel real. I can't believe I'm really saying this right now. I am unbelievably honored, stoked and PROUD AF to announce that I am the voice of VALORANT Agent 19 NEON! 💙💙💙⚡️⚡️⚡️This has been such a dream come true. I'm kind of at a loss right now. This doesn't feel real. I can't believe I'm really saying this right now. https://t.co/qoB96SZkC1

She started her voice acting career in 2016 with "Dubbing Academy", a voice acting and dubbing workshop on the Philippine anime television channel, Hero TV. Vanille worked on various English and Tagalog projects.

She has voiced video game characters like Naoko in 'Ikai', Renee, GISELA++ in 'Valor Legends: Eternity', Krystal in 'Starry Love', Quinn Nephilam in 'Shadow of Death', Lolang Tsora in 'Bayani', and Selinda in 'Genesis'.

Apart from video games, Vanille has done voice overs as Jelly in 'Jelly, Ben & Pogo' (TV-PBS KIDS), Kokeko in 'Lil Wild' (TV-Mediacorp Okto, Streaming - Mewatch, Netflix), Lana & Lisa Loud in 'The Loud House' - Tahalog dub (TV - Yey).

It is exciting to get to see her work in Valorant as Neon. More voicelines of the agents will be revealed soon after the agent arrives at the game on January 11, 2022.

"Enemies in our way? I hope they like getting hit by lightning."

Fans are eager for the release of Neon into the game. After several teasers and datamined information, the agent is all set to arrive in the upcoming Valorant Act. It will be interesting to see the new meta shift that the agent will bring to the game.

Note: Both the quotes mentioned in the article are from Valorant Champions' official teaser.

Edited by R. Elahi