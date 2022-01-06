Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Duelist, Neon: What we know about her abilities and ultimate so far

Valorant recently dropped the new agent trailer for the upcoming Filipino duelist agent, Neon, with a glimpse of her ability toolkit.

Neon is all set to join Valorant Protocol on January 11, 2022, along with the release of Episode 4 Act 1. The entire Valorant community has hinted about her arrival for a long time, and now the agent trailer is finally out.

The new agent trailer portrays all the abilities of Neon. Her fast movement sets her apart from other agents, with a unique ability toolkit to take aggressive fights and entry-frag into the site.

New Valorant Duelist Agent, Neon: All abilities and ultimate revealed so far

Riot Games has not yet announced the names of her abilities but introduced fans to the mechanics through a recent agent trailer. Neon is equipped with electrical charges and is capable of fast mobility.

Following are the four abilities of Neon that are shown in the new cinematic video:

Ability 1: Stun/Concussion Nade

Neon can stun or concuss the enemies with a nade. (Image via Riot Games)

Apart from her faster mobility, the new Valorant duelist agent is equipped with grenades that can stun or concuss the enemies in that area. As the trailer shows, when the grenade is thrown, the entire radius quakes and stuns the opponents.

Ability 2: Two walls to create a tunnel

Neon can raise two walls parallelly, resembling Pheonix's Blaze. (Image via Riot Games)

Neon's ability resembles Pheonix's Blaze ability, but with two parallel walls. This allows her to enter-frag into the site with ease by blocking the enemies' vision. A tunnel or a passage is created, which might become difficult for the enemies to cross through, as well.

Ability 3: Sprint and Slide

Neon can slide and shoot the enemies. (Image via Riot Games)

Neon's ability allows her to sprint and slide along with speedy movements. Moreover, she can also shoot while sliding onto the floors, making it hard for the enemies to place the crosshair quick enough to fire accurately.

Ultimate Ability: Electric charges from finger tips

Neon's ultimate ability channel charges through her finger tips. (Image via Riot Games)

The Filipino Valorant agent's ultimate makes her more overpowered than her normal state. This allows her to channel through her finger tips. Neon's ultimate potentially stuns or electrocutes the enemies when the charge is fired on them.

Fans and the community have been making various speculations since the release of the trailer, but nothing about the abilities has been well described by the developers yet. However, the details will hopefully be released soon.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider