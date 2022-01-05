Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 starts next week; players have few more days to push rank before reset

As Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 is around the corner, players have only a few days to grind and climb rank in Episode 3's final Act.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 should arrive on January 11, with a new Agent, Neon. Riot Games has teased her multiple times, and fans are excited to play this Agent. But before that, they still have a chance to rank up and finish off their Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Better climb while you can—Episode 3, Act III ends January 10 at 10pm PT. Rank up and grab your final Battlepass rewards now. Better climb while you can—Episode 3, Act III ends January 10 at 10pm PT. Rank up and grab your final Battlepass rewards now. https://t.co/4ojLKeKYd7

Gamers get an entire Act to play Competitive matches and rank up until it ends. As soon as the Act ends, they will receive their final rank for the Act.

Thus, with Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 coming to an end next week, users don't have much time left to improve their rank and grab all the Battlepass rewards.

When does Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 end?

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 ends on January 10, at 10 pm PT (January 11, 11.30 am IST), after which players won't get any more Battlepass rewards for the current Act. Furthermore, the queue for Competitive will also be disabled in preparation for the upcoming 4.0 patch updates for Episode 4.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT There’s still some time. Grab those last few Battlepass rewards before January 11. There’s still some time. Grab those last few Battlepass rewards before January 11. https://t.co/1OxCcFFIfR

Act 4 will bring new in-game cosmetics and updates. After January 10, gamers will receive their final ranking for Episode 3 Act 3. This means they have almost five days to grind Competitive in Valorant and climb the ranks with their friends.

This will also lock users' chances of gaining Battlepass rewards, including gun buddies, player cards, weapon skins, and more. Thus, along with grinding rank games, they can earn XPs to receive the remaining Battlepass rewards.

The Valorant community is excited about Episode 4 Act 1, bringing in Neon, who will potentially join the Duelist roster. It will also bring a new Battlepass to the game, consisting of new paid and free in-game items.

