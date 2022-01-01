New Valorant agent Neon: Everything we know so far

Valorant's new agent, Neon, was recently revealed by Riot Games after a number of data mining leaks and teasers.

The new agent will arrive in early 2022, along with the release of Episode 4 Act 1. Neon was initially codenamed "Sprinter", as the data miners revealed. On December 31, 2021, Amazon Prime accidentally announced the Valorant's Episode 4 Act 1 key art with Neon in it. However, it was later removed, and Riot Games officially introduced the new Valorant agent to the fans.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Looks like some of you might be faster than our next Agent. Here's an uncropped version to share.

See ya next week! Looks like some of you might be faster than our next Agent. Here's an uncropped version to share. See ya next week! https://t.co/B9wofVpbwE

Neon is the 19th agent joining the Valorant Protocol after the Frenchman, Chamber who arrived in Episode 3 Act 3.

Valorant agent Neon: Release date, abilities and other details revealed so far

The Valorant community is excited to soon receive 2022's first Valorant agent in Episode 4 Act 1, which is expected to drop on January 12. Neon potentially belongs to a Filipino origin, as there were some hints through Twitter posts and Chamber's new voice lines added in Patch 3.12.

Even though the role of the agent is not yet officially disclosed by the developers, Neon is expected to be a Duelist, as her features and abilities suggest. She was teased with a cryptic message in the Valorant Champions finals, with a female voice line stating, “Enemies in our way? I hope they like getting by lightning” and “I go fast.”

Furthermore, in the recent State of Agents released in December 2021, John Goscicki, Valorant's Character Producer mentioned,

"Hopefully, all of us are going into next year with renewed energy, ready to take on new and unexpected challenges. Kicking off next year is an Agent who can outpace the rest of the roster, shocking the competition, and sliding straight into the fight."

The community highly speculated that the upcoming agent would be a Radianite with lightning abilities with the potential to move faster than Jett. This might also affect Jett's pick rate, as the agent is capable of fast mobility and taking fights.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Riot Games have not officially revealed the abilities of the new Valorant agent. However, the community will soon be updated about it as the release of Episode 4 Act 1 comes closer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar