When is Neon, the Agent code-named "Sprinter" coming to Valorant

Valorant’s latest agent has been getting a lot of attention in the past few weeks, and more details have started to surface with time.

Recently Valorant’s Episode 4 Act 1 key art got leaked accidentally, which resulted in Valorant officially revealing it on their account. The key art features the new agent named Neon, who went by the codename “Sprinter” for quite some time.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Looks like some of you might be faster than our next Agent. Here's an uncropped version to share.

See ya next week! Looks like some of you might be faster than our next Agent. Here's an uncropped version to share. See ya next week! https://t.co/B9wofVpbwE

The agent is likely to have lightning-based abilities and as Riot Games hints, is going to be the fastest character in Valorant so far. Players are excited to see what she will bring along.

Players will be seeing the new agent in Valorant with Episode 4 Act 1, which is speculated to arrive on January 12, 2022. This means that Episode 3 Act 3 of Valorant will conclude on January 11, 2022, in order to welcome the new things arriving in the shooter game.

Neon will be joining Valorant’s agent roster

Information regarding Valorant’s latest agent dates back to July 2021 and finally, with the arrival of the New Year, new details have also started showing up.

After various rumors regarding Valorant’s latest agent’s name being “Sprinter”, it can finally be confirmed that those were false. In the key visual of Valorant Episode 4 Act 1, as revealed by Riot Games, it can be seen that the agent’s name is Neon.

The key art shows that the new agent is outrunning all other agents in Valorant, which explains her codename being Spinter.

Officially, the agent is going to be the 19th addition to Valorant Protocol, following Chamber joining in Episode 3 Act 3. As for the agent class, it is assumed that she will be a Duelist, due to her speculated lightning-fast ability set.

As for details regarding the agent's background, Neon hails from the Philippines, which has been confirmed from her voice lines teased during Champions 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players will be seeing the new agent in Valorant alongside the arrival of Episode 4 Act 1.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider