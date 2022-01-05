Valorant's upcoming Agent, Neon, might be a Duelist, set to go live next week

Valorant is set to drop another new Agent next week with its upcoming patch 4.0 update. With the arrival of the latest patch, the game will also launch the first Act of the brand new Episode 4.

Since the title's release in June 2020, the developers have come up with three episodes, each lasting six months. Riot has introduced a new map and two new Agents in every episode. To maintain this legacy, they are ready to introduce another new Agent, Neon, with Valorant Episode 4 Act 1, expected on January 11.

Moreover, as per some recent leaks, this upcoming Agent will join Valorant's Duelist roster, alongside Phoenix, Jett, Reyna, Raze, and Yoru. Fans are pretty excited to get their hands on Neon.

Valorant's upcoming Agent, Neon: Everything known so far

The developer introduced the French Agent, Chamber, in the last Act. Neon will join this list with the arrival of Episode 4 Act 1. Riot has already confirmed that the 19th Valorant Agent is of Filipino origin.

The developers are yet to disclose the abilities of the new Agent. However, as some of the leaks suggest, Neon is expected to be a Duelist. She was first teased at the Valorant Champions 2021 finals, where a female voice line stated, "Enemies in our way? I hope they like getting by lightning" and "I go fast".

This suggested that the Agent may be the fastest in the game.

In the latest State of Agents, Valorant's Character Producer, John Goscicki, said:

"Hopefully, all of us are going into next year with renewed energy, ready to take on new and unexpected challenges. Kicking off next year is an Agent who can outpace the rest of the roster, shocking the competition, and sliding straight into the fight."

Also Read Article Continues below

Since then, many players have started comparing Neon with Jett, currently the fastest Agent in-game. However, gamers may need to wait a few more days to play with the newest Agent.

Edited by Ravi Iyer