The growth of Valorant esports is enormous considering how young the game still is: Jonas "Average Jonas" Navarsete

Jonas Navarsete, popularly known as AverageJonas, is a Norwegian content creator. Jonas prefers to play games like CS: GO, Valorant on stream. He is currently a part of Team Liquid, one of the most renowned organizations in Europe.

Dell, in association with The Esports Club and Team Liquid, is hosting Dell Futurist Gaming to help amateur Valorant players and teams from India by giving a platform to showcase their skills. Dell has also associated with Team Liquid and is ready to offer the champion team a 1-on-1 mentoring session and exciting merchandise. The champions will also get a lifetime opportunity to have an exclusive virtual tour of the Team Liquid HQ in Amsterdam.

The Dell Futurists is created to support aspiring youths to build a career with their passion in mind. Dell is helping the new generation interested in gaming, art, music, cinema or sustainability.

The tournament started on October 21 and will conclude on October 31, 2021. More than 200 teams registered for the tournament.

Sportskeeda Esports' Rishab Chakladar got a chance to speak with AverageJonas, the content creator of Team Liquid, ahead of the Valorant event hosted by Dell. Jonas spoke about the Valorant esports and the current condition of the South-Asian esports scene.

Q. Hello Jonas, you started your career as an Opera Singer. Then you began to focus on content creation. You have released some parody songs from CS: GO. Now you are one of the most famous Valorant content creators globally, especially for those Sova, Viper, and Brimstone lineups. How do you shift your career in such a way? How was the journey and your experience?

Jonas: My journey was very strange and had a lot of ups and downs, but one thing that was always in focus was following my passion.

Life has a weird way of giving you challenges, but I always found a way to find something new and exciting to pursue. When I lost my job as an opera singer on the cruise ship, I decided to try out streaming and see where it led me, and I think it’s safe to say that I would’ve never in my wildest dreams imagined where I am right now.

Q. You are associated with Team Liquid, one of the most renowned organizations from Europe. How does it feel to be a part of an organization?

Jonas: It is awesome to be part of a family that respects and helps me achieve my dreams. Team Liquid listens to my goals and tries to cater to my needs, which makes them one of the best orgs to be signed up for as a content creator, and I am very excited to see what we can achieve together in the future.

Q. Valorant esports is growing day by day. You have a closure insight into the Valorant Champions Tour as well. What are your thoughts on the Valorant esports scene?

Jonas: The Valorant esports scene has grown very rapidly considering how young the game still is, and it is incredible to see it competing with industry leaders like LoL, DOTA and CS: GO already. It has also given a new chance to many players from other games who still want to compete on the highest level.

Q. The rivalry between North America and Europe is the center of attraction every time. What is your view on this rivalry?

Jonas: Rivalry is good for the viewership and popularity of the sport, but it is very easy for the fans to become negative because of it. It is important to differentiate between healthy rivalry, banter and straight-up toxicity. This is a problem that fans need to understand so we have a more positive community as a whole.

Q. The Indian Valorant scene is growing rapidly. Global Esports is representing the South Asian region in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier. What are your thoughts on the rising esports scene in India?

Jonas: I think it’s great to see more regions trying to reach Valorant Champions 2021 and fight against the rest of the world. Each area grows at its own pace and creates its metagame, which is why it's so interesting to see them clash together on LAN. I hope to see more of this in the Champions.

