FromSoftware resolves Elden Ring’s version mismatch error for Xbox players who can finally play co-op

Elden Ring may have impressed fans and critics with the overall game design, but there are some significant issues arising due to the technical side.
It has already been established that the game has performance issues on all three platforms. While the PS5 and Xbox Series X can't lock in 60 FPS, the performance on PCs is worse.
Bandai Namco recently posted an apology and given a heads up on what changes will come to the game. However, there was no mention of the problem Xbox players are facing. The issue is pretty major as it's not letting players enjoy the game's co-op mode.
However, the issue seems to have been resolved now at the time of writing
Elden Ring's botched update disabled co-op
The game was launched with version 1.02, which has received a further update in the form 1.02.1, and this is the main reason for the problem. While many Xbox players have been able to update their game correctly, some were still stuck at 1.02.
Players with version 1.02 were not able to use the game's network settings. Failure to co-op was just the tip of the iceberg as facilities like chat are also not working correctly. So if an Xbox player was stuck on 1.02, none of the online facilities were working for them.
However, earlier on February 27, a solution seems to have been provided. Many players have posted on social media that they can now play Elden Ring's co-op on Xbox.
Any Souls-like game is not an easy affair as it requires a lot of patience on the player's part. However, the co-op can reduce some difficulties and let players enjoy the game with their friends.
However, the version mismatch and botched update restricted many Xbox players from doing so. With the problem having been resolved, players will now be able to play the game in co-op.
Playing offline was the only available option for players who were stuck on 1.02 on the Xbox. While this might have been disappointing for them, the NPCs in the game are not precisely stooges. Instead, there's an option to call in AI companions if a player finds any boss a bit hard to take on alone.