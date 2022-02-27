Twitch streamer Wolfabelle defeats the Tree Sentinel as a level 1 wretch in Elden Ring

Streamer Wolfabelle defeated the Tree Sentinel boss at level one with no armor, leaving many impressed.

Twitch streamer Wolfabelle has been streaming Elden Ring, but unlike many others on the site, she was still at the beginning of the game trying to beat the Tree Sentinel.

The Tree Sentinel is one of the first bosses in the game that can be skipped completely, and has become somewhat of a trial for some streamers online, wanting to show that they can beat the boss at a low level.

She was having a hard time with the boss up until today when she finally swung her weapon at the sentinel for the last time.

Wolfabelle impressively defeats Tree Sentinel in Elden Ring

After a total of roughly five hours and fifteen minutes of non-stop attempting the boss fight, the mighty Tree Sentinel was vanquished. Wolfabelle immediately let out a scream in excitement, realizing that she would no longer have to face the horse-bound bully ever again.

While other streamers have attempted and successfully won the boss fight at a low level, this streamer certainly blew away the competition by choosing the "wretch" class.

The applause surrounding this victory against the Tree Sentinel comes due to Wolfabelle's choice of starting class, as she chose the hardest class for new players to use.

Each class in Elden Ring has its own strengths and weaknesses, like how a class that comes equipped with heavy armor can absorb more damage, but the weight slows the character's movements.

Each class also has its differences on the starting stats of the player, meaning each class has different levels for things like health, stamina, luck, and more.

However, there is one class called "wretch" that is considered the neutral choice amongst the options, a class that has every starting stat set to ten, and the player's level set to one.

This makes the class the easiest one to start with since every stat is equal, but there is a catch. While the starting stats may be good, the starting gear is almost non-existent, as the player is given nothing as armor and only a wooden club to use as a weapon.

Even with the disadvantage of not being able to take many hits, Wolfabelle still succeeded in her attempts to kill the boss, leaving many members of Reddit stunned.

With the bar now being raised once again, it's only a matter of time before we see a streamer beat the boss using only their fists.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul