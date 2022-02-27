How to play the Wretch class in Elden Ring

Players who dive head first into the Wretch class of Elden Ring will face a tough yet rewarding adventure.

The Wretch class allows players to go on whatever path they'd like. The character starts as a barebone and mostly naked individual with only a club and a name to start their journey.

This will be the class that players with zero fear will choose. Low stats, a lack of armor, and difficult beginnings mean Wretch class users will need to buckle down and head into Lands Between with intense focus.

A guide for playing the Wretch class in Elden Ring

A Wretch starts at level 1 with a Club, Vision of Grace, and the player's choice of Keepsake. Vision of Grace allows players to see the messages that others have left across the world.

The Keepsake chosen can be "None" to make the game even harder. Otherwise, players can select whichever one they want to give a small boost to a specific stat such as HP.

Starting stats

After selecting the Keepsake and creating the character, Elden Ring players will notice that the starting stats are the lowest in the game. Not a single stat shines above the others. They are all even.

Vigor: 10

10 Dexterity: 10

10 Mind: 10

10 Intelligence: 10

10 Endurance: 10

10 Faith: 10

10 Strength: 10

10 Arcane: 10

Though these stats are lackluster, they provide a wonderful foundation for players to build upon any of them. It is completely up to Wretch class users as the character can be molded to play like some of the other classes in the game.

How to start Elden Ring as the Wretch

The opening portion of the game will be extremely difficult for Wretch class players. Thankfully, the gameplay advantage of gearing up and leveling stats in any manner helps.

While playing the Wretch class, avoiding unnecessary fights is the first step. There is no armor on the character, meaning it has hardly any Equip Load to worry about and its stamina will recover quickly. Hence, dodging and rolling away from attacks will be easy.

Wretch class players are not tied down and are presented with full customization. The path they take is truly up to them, but knowing what comes with the class and being cautious at the start are a few of the tips they'll need.

