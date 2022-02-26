Atrioc defeats optional Elden Ring boss after 7 hours while being underleveled

Elden Ring is the biggest talking point in gaming right now, and Twitch streamer Atrioc wasn't about to miss out either. Despite having to work in the morning as the Global Marketing Manager of Nvidia, the streamer spent seven hours fighting one boss.

The optional boss, the Tree Sentinel, was the streamer’s foe. After potentially hundreds of attempts, the latter won the fight with just 1 HP remaining.

An evening of attempts ultimately leads to victory for Atrioc

Atrioc was determined to win this fight no matter what, even if there was an easier way to get a win. The streamer went in, underleveled and underpowered, doing battle with the Tree Sentinel nonstop.

The powerful optional boss was mounted, and the streamer didn’t bother to get his horse or wolves first before going in. In the last attempt that had the boss finally defeated, Atrioc had barely 1 hp left. As seen in the clip, the health bar at the top of the screen is devoid of red coloring.

The streamer didn’t give up, expertly dodging the attacks and landing the killing blow, felling the Tree Sentinel. The streamer had nothing to say in response but only cackled with laughter as the reward appeared on the screen, the Golden Halberd.

Reddit praised his hard work but also pointed out that there was a much better way to go about fighting this boss.

Twitch streamer opts for the harder road and impresses Reddit

Praise was showered on the streamer for his successful victory over the Tree Sentinel, even if he didn’t have to do it this way. Some made jokes, but many praised the work he put in.

One Redditor called this the streamer’s “Joker moment,” as he cackled wildly after finally defeating the boss.

One commenter pointed out that the streamer has work in the morning, but still grinded out this 7-hour stream. However, it was revealed to the Redditor that Atrioc has a job with Nvidia, and he’s quite a big deal at the company.

However, Reddit also pointed out that there was a much easier path that the streamer could have gone down. He could have picked his horses and wolves to quickly decide the fight. Instead, Atrioc was determined to grind.

One viewer said that all of the Souls games lead towards this kind of madness.

Others talked about going to bed watching the stream and waking up to the ‌same thing.

Whether there was a better, faster, or smarter way, Atrioc chose to deal with this fight on his own terms. Ultimately, the streamer succeeded at 1 hp, despite being underleveled and having played for seven hours.

