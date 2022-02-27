How to defeat Magma Wyrm Makar in Elden Ring

Liurnia Lakes is one of the largest regions within Elden Ring, and Magma Wyrm Makar is just one of the many dangerous bosses that players can find in the region. What separates this boss from so many others, though, is the Dragon Heart that it contains and the magma it wields.

Makar is also an optional boss in an area that rules supreme. But just because he is optional doesn't make him any less dangerous or lucrative. Players stand to earn some fantastic rewards and tunes by taking on the Wyrm.

Fighting Magma Wyrm Makar in Elden Ring

Earn a new sword from the boss with fire damage. (Image via FromSoftware)

For those who want to take on the massive Magma Wyrm Makar, they'll need to head into the corner mountain mines of the Liurnia Lakes. When players reach the top, they'll be faced with a beast that resembles a dragon but also has the ability to fight with its arms and a sweeping sword. The battle is intimidating, but certainly manageable.

Tips for fighting Magma Wyrm Makar:

This boss has plenty of fire and magma damage to worry about, so fire resistance talismans or consumables are worth while.

Telegraphed attacks are usually consistent and match the animations. Prepare for some fast or sweep attacks on the sword.

Attempting to stick behind the Wyrm is the best bet, and when he uses fire attacks, take the chance to get behind.

Magic users will certainly have an easier time with the fight, but melee is manageable with the right dodge windows and follow up attacks.

When the Wyrm is attacking, he will tend to attack on hind legs or move like a standard serpent would. Adaptation to the movements is key to competing in the fight.

Rewards that Magma Wyrm Makar drops in Elden Ring

The Wyrm boss will drop as players defeat the beast. One of them is a greatsword that scales off strength and some intelligence. This weapon allows players to craft some unique builds with sword power and elemental damage.

Another major reward is a Dragon Heart, which can really only be harvested from dangerous dragons around the map. These are used for Dragon Communion spells that provide players with some incredibly powerful draconian magic, but they will cost a heart each on their own.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul