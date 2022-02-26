How to get to the Dragon Communion Island in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is full of amazing visuals and a fantastical open world to explore. One of the most breathtaking places that players can access near the beginning of the game is the little island off the west of the map which houses the Cathedral of Dragon Communion. This picturesque little island is a location where players can explore and forage to their hearts' content, but also contains some other secrets.

Accessing the Dragon Communion Island early on in Elden Ring

In order for players to access the Island of Dragon Communion and enter the cathedral located there, players will have a few steps to complete first. When players enter Limgrave, the first open world area of the game, they can begin their journey to the island. Players should begin walking northwest until they find a path down to the beach below where they can get closer to the island.

Players will need a torch to progress through the next section

Players should be sure they are prepared to fight, and also have access to a torch (Image via Elden Ring)

For the next step, players will need to have a torch. If a player does not have one at this point, they can purchase one from Kalé, the merchant, for 200 runes. With a torch in hand, they may proceed to find the cave down by the beach, as this is how players get to the island.

Enter the cave, not the water, to get to the island

Unsurprisingly, entering the shallow water to get to the island easily instantly kills the player. To prevent the iconic 'You died' from flashing across the screen, players need to enter the cave that is located inside the cliffs facing the island. Once players enter, they will then be inside Coastal Cave, the first cave dungeon of the game.

Battle through the Coastal Cave to reach the island

Getting through Coastal Cave is the only way that players can reach the island (Image via Elden Ring)

Players will have to fight numerous enemies inside Coastal Cave, so they should come prepared. Eventually, after defeating the enemies, players will arrive at the boss room. Defeating the two bosses inside will allow players to make their way through the tunnel on the opposite side of the boss room, letting them arrive at the island.

Players should feel free to explore without worry of danger

Players can collect materials and also go to the Cathedral, where they have the option to sacrifice dragon hearts at an altar to gain abilities such as Dragonmaw, Dragonfire, and Dragonclaw. On Dragon Communion Island, players are free to explore without any hostiles attacking them.

Edited by Atul S