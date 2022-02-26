How to beat the Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella in Elden Ring

Underground waterways are part of the map in Elden Ring, and the Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella is there to defend them if players get too far in. If one can make it far enough through the Ainsel River, then they will be tasked with battling an ancient enemy.

A handful of bosses within the game are tied to achievements or trophies and the Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella is certainly one of them. The colossal soldier is sure to give some players trouble, but the rewards can be worth the effort in the end.

However, the goal is to make the effort much more manageable in this fight.

Fighting the Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella in Elden Ring

Prepare for aggression and frost lightning. (Image via FromSoftware)

Players will know that they have found the Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella in Elden Ring when they reach the waterway full of graves and a massive corpse sitting down.

There is a second version of the Dragonkin in the game, but this one only has frost lightning power that makes the enemy so dangerous.

Tips for fighting the Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella

The Dragonkin will use aggression for the first phase of the fight. His size makes attacks intimidating but telegraphable

Stick as close to him as possible. The hitbox makes attacks on melee frustrating, but his range makes backing away dangerous.

In phase 2, he will power up and begin to use frost lighting. Standing in front of him will usually lead to an AOE blast.

When he charges up, back off and reset for just a second.

Frost resistance can go a long way in defense for the fight.

Keep an eye out for high damage slams which means patience.

Once the battle is over, there are some great rewards to collect. Players who want to upgrade their summons will be especially happy.

What rewards come with defeating the Dragonkin in Elden Ring?

When the boss goes down, players will first be given plenty of runes and the achievement for victory. As an item, they will also receive a Frozen Lightning Spear spell. But it's what is behind the boss that makes the area special.

In the small mausoleum, there is a chest that contains a Great Ghost Glovewart. These are incredibly rare upgrades that allow ash summons to be upgraded to a level 10. Most of the time, players will need to travel underground to collect these.

