How to defeat Flying Dragon Agheel in Elden Ring

Flying Dragon Agheel is one of the most challenging bosses that players encounter as they begin their journey in Elden Ring. Though the Dragon is a fierce enemy with a ton of damage, players can fight the boss almost immediately after leaving the first lost grace.

When players find Flying Dragon Agheel, they will get a true glimpse at the scale of some enemies within the game. Some may assume that the fight has a gimmick like other Dragon fights in past soul games, but Agheel will require some skill for the duration of the fight. There is one mechanic that players can take advantage of to even the odds.

Fighting Flying Dragon Agheel in Elden Ring

Use the mount for an advantage. (Image via FromSoftware)

When players run into Flying Dragon Agheel early in Elden Ring, they will notice that the arena is huge. There will be a camp of soldiers that the Dragon comes down and eviscerate before the fight begins. After that, all of the attention is turned toward the player, and they must prepare themselves for a full-blown encounter with the flying serpent. One of the best tools in this encounter will be the new mount mechanic.

Tips for fighting Flying Dragon Agheel:

Using the mount is the best tool that players have. The Dragon, in general, will have a tough time keeping up with mounted players.

Stick close to the Dragon and get as much damage in before using a dodge boost to get out.

When Agheel flies away, keeping a distance is important. He will never do more than three fire blasts before closing the gap again.

The arena has plenty of obstacles that players can use to block the fire blasts from the Dragon.

The good news for this fight is that there is only one phase and one health bar to go along. Once Tarnished players learn a few mechanics, it simply becomes an epic marathon.

What does Flying Dragon Agheel drop in Elden Ring?

One of the best things that the Dragon will drop is a Dragon Heart. These items can be found from any enemy considered a dragon within the game, but they are important for some of the pyromancies within the game.

Players can take the Dragon Heart and head to the island with Dragon Communion options. Hearts can be spent on powerful spells that increase in power as dragons are killed within Elden Ring.

Edited by Shaheen Banu