How to defeat Elemer of the Briar in Elden Ring

Those who stumble on the Shaded Castle in Elden Ring will eventually come across Elemer of the Briar, a boss who can instantly wipe out a player with a couple of swings. The small room where players have to fight this aggressive enemy doesn't make the encounter any easier.

Though Elemer of the Briar has plenty of tools at his disposal, the fight is definitely manageable with some guidance on the moves he has. Preparing early on can also be the difference between life or death, and the chance at a brand new Greatsword in the game.

Fighting Elemer of the Briar in Elden Ring

Get a new sword from the boss (Image via FromSoftware)

To begin the Elemer of the Briar fight in Elden Ring, players must get all the way through the Shaded Castle, which is full of poison and the tough Valkyrie enemies.

Even getting to the Elemer arena can be difficult, so players should make sure they are ready for a few bouts before attempting. The Stake of Marika will make a world of difference, so making use of it will save some frustration. With the right tools, it may be needed.

Tips for fighting Elemer of the Briar:

The briar uses his Greatsword and his shield to great effect, usually in swings of two or three slashes.

He may begin the fight with an immediate shield bash and will continue to use it as a gap closer.

When his sword glows red, it typically means he is about to increase range.

Either he will slash the sword in ranged circles or he will charge up a red beam to shoot at the player.

Players also need to watch for the aggressive shield slams that will cause CC effects.

Summons are a great way to distract but will likely die quickly.

When the fight concludes, there are some weapons that players get to collect. They are some great new options, which is fitting for an achievement tied boss.

What weapons does Elemer of the Briar drop in Elden Ring?

For those players who manage to take on the option Elemer boss, there are two fantastic weapons. The first is the Marais Executioner's Sword, which is the same one that the boss wields in the fight, effects, and all. The second is the Great Briar Shield to finish up the set.

Completing the fight will also unlock new armor from the Finger Reader at the Table of Lost Grace site. So there is certainly an incentive to go and challenge the Briar boss.

Edited by Shaheen Banu