How to get through Castle Morne in Elden Ring

Players of Elden Ring will notice Castle Morne quite early in the game. It's a large structure south of the Bridge of Sacrifice, and is home to quite a few quests. However, it also houses a boss and a greatsword that is a direct reference to Game of Thrones.

Players may have multiple reasons for arriving at Castle Morne, but once they get there, beating boss Leonine Misbegotten is the end goal.

Completing Castle Morne and claiming its prize in Elden Ring

Players may get set on the path to Castle Morne from Irina, an NPC at the south end of the Bridge of Sacrifice. She tells the player she is worried about her father, Edgar, who was tasked with protecting the castle.

As she hasn't heard from him, she asks the player to go and find out what happened. Players should then head south from the Bridge of Sacrifice to Castle Morne to start their journey.

Entering the Castle

Players need to defeat a fierce ogre in order to enter Castle Morne. (Image via Elden Ring.)

Players heading south from the Bridge of Sacrifice will first find the Castle Morne Rampart, which they need to pass and go for the main Castle Morne entrance. They will find this is guarded by an ogre, which they should defeat in order to gain entrance into the castle.

Inside the castle

Once players are inside the castle, they should take the elevator up to the top and make their way through the center courtyard, slaying any foes in their way (or avoiding them if possible).

As players make their way around to the right of the fire in the courtyard, they will come across a ladder. They should climb two sets of ladders before reaching a path that ends with them dropping down onto a rampart.

Pushing up the rampart

Players will need to make their way to Edgar, who is at the top of Castle Morne. (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Once players are on the rampart, they should make their way through the groups of enemies that are fighting each other. Slaying these and following the path will allow them to find stairs leading to the top of the castle where Edgar is.

Edgar will tell the player that he needs their help defending the castle and getting the sword back. This interaction starts the quest Edgar's Duty.

Edgar's Duty

When players have spoken with Edgar, he will have tasked them with defeating the boss of Castle Morne, Leonine Misbegotten. Players should head back down the castle, past the ramparts and out to the rear of the castle, which houses a beach.

Here, players will find a mist portal indicating an impending boss battle. They need to slip through the portal and come prepared to fight.

Claiming the greatsword

Players can show off their new greatsword, the Grafted Blade Greatsword, which is also a Game of Thrones reference. (Image via FromSoftware Inc).

Players who best Leonine Misbegotten will be granted a new greatsword. This is called the Grafted Blade Greatsword, which can be a good weapon in Elden Ring that can last players a while until they find something better.

Players should then return to Edgar to let him know the deed is done. He will return to Irina.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul