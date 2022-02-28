Where does the star fall after Radahn in Elden Ring?

Players who manage to defeat Starscourge Radahn in Elden Ring will be given a cut-scene of a shooting star smashing into the ground from the arena. While it's easy to see the star clearly striking the map somewhere to the west from Redmane Castle, there is still plenty of ground to cover.

Getting there won't take long though, especially when some of the NPCs in the game are more than happy to give the direction of the fallen star from Radahn. It also helps that the landing site of the massive Radahn star is also in a familiar territory that most players have already visited in the past.

The star is located near the Mistwood area in Elden Ring

Head back to Limgrave for the area. (Image via FromSoftware)

When looking for the star, asking past companions such as the Blacksmith Giant can give a vague idea of the location, The Lost Grace Table, as well as Ranni, is another option that can guide players on their way to the fallen star. But it's important to remember that with help or not, the star can be seen from far away, after it landed near Limgrave.

The location of the fallen Radahn star:

Players should head east of the starting area in Limgrave towards the Mistwood area of the map.

As soon as the Mistwood area is in reach, the shattered star can be seen floating high above the ground, marking the location of the star.

Using a bird's eye telescope is a great way to get a lock on the location.

Under the shattered star, there will be an entirely new hole in the ground that opens up a new optional area to players in Elden Ring.

When players find the fallen star, they will be able to explore even more of the underground, and potentially finish their quest for Ranni the Witch.

What is underneath the fallen Radahn star in Elden Ring?

The hole in the map that the fallen star creates is a direct road to the Eternal City of Nokron. Depending on the quests that players have completed, this is the natural progression for a side plot involving Ranni and the hidden cities.

With Nokron unlocked, players will be able to reach more Divine towers and another city named Nokstella. They are key main story areas though, so players should feel no rush to explore.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan