How to find the location of Coastal Cave in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is here, and the newest masterpiece from the creatives behind Dark Souls and Bloodborne is a massive success. Like its predecessors, the game is less than direct when it comes to directions, leaving some players to search elsewhere for hints.

The Coastal Cave is a seaside dungeon that is packed with demi-human threats. This will be one of the first traditional dungeons the typical player will encounter and its payout is substantial for those that brave the test.

Finding Coastal Cave in Elden Ring

Coastal Cave is located in the southern corner of West Limgrave, and the entrance is embedded in a cliffside on a beach. Checking the map provided in-game will lead the character slightly astray. However, getting to the entrance is easy enough.

The map of the Land Between leads the player to the Site of Grace, rather than the actual entrance to Coastal Cave. The marked location is on the edge of a cliff that overlooks the proper beach.

Head down the cliff and navigate towards the small bonfire on the beach. From there, the player will find the Nomadic Merchant. Head northwest from his position until a group of demi-human enemies appear.

From their group, turn right. The Coastal Cave entrance should be there. Be braced and ready to enter, light a torch and prepare for a fight.

What's in the Coastal Cave in Elden Ring?

BANDAI NAMCO EUROPE @BandaiNamcoEU

youtu.be/z0339SUMLZg The path of grace rewards patience and curiosity. Learn more about the Lands Between and how to navigate it with @VaatiVidya in his new Beginner's Guide The path of grace rewards patience and curiosity. Learn more about the Lands Between and how to navigate it with @VaatiVidya in his new Beginner's Guideyoutu.be/z0339SUMLZg https://t.co/DKbVpQzIL7

Elden Ring's first major dungeon was a tough fight, partially because it took place in a pitch-black cave. Players should have access to torches and spirits to light the way, but the alternative will be difficult.

There are plenty of interesting combat encounters in the cave, but there are also some friendly faces in that domain. If players have met Boc the Seamster earlier in the game, they'll find him right next to the Site of Grace. He's a kind figure that will offer reskins on players' outfits.

The big draw of the Coastal Cave comes just outside of its walls. After defeating the final bosses of the dungeon, players will find the Church of Dragon Communion Site of Grace. The area provides a massive buff way down the line, but it also provides a variety of crafting items.

Once the player defeats the Flying Dragon Agheel, he must bring his heart back to this spot for one of three fantastic upgrades. The area is locked until the player beats Coastal Cave.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar