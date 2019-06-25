×
Elden Ring: The game is a natural evolution of Dark Souls

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Feature
4   //    25 Jun 2019, 04:09 IST

Elden Ring
Elden Ring

One of the most interesting announcements (which had already leaked) during this year's E3 2019 showcase was that of FromSoftware's highly anticipated game with George RR Martin called Elden Ring.

Elden Ring was officially unveiled at Microsoft's stage with a short cryptic cinematic trailer of the game which gave us little to no information as to what the game is all about.

Thankfully, FromSoftware's President Hidetaka Miyazaki was interviewed by IGN and we got some fruitful information regarding this highly ambitious next game from the Dark Souls and Bloodborne creators.

During the interview, Miyazaki discussed the inspiration behind the Elden Ring, and what should we expect from this new IP. According to Miyazaki, Elden Ring is a "natural evolution of Dark Souls".



Elden Ring is heavily inspired from Dark Souls games and will feature a similar setting and a level of gameplay we have grown to expect and love from these titles.

However, don't expect Elden Ring to be identical to the Souls game. There are indeed many features that separate the two. Elden Ring will comparatively feature more open-ended environment which will change how combat works in the game.

Also, the game will feature terrifying boss battles which the studio is most notably known for. Miyazaki also added that horse riding is a thing in Elden Ring, although we don't know yet wether the horse combat will be a thing or to which extent we can customize our horse.

Elden Ring will have no towns or NPCs unfortunately, but will feature ruined cities and it seems as though will feature similar vague environment storytelling which the studio is known for.

Elden Ring currently has no release date or a release window but is expected to launch sometime in 2020 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.


For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.


Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
