What reward do you get for defeating the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast in Elden Ring?

Big boss fights are integral to FromSoft's unique brand of action RPGs, and Elden Ring has continued the trend with great success. Countless massive enemy encounters contain some of the franchise's best gameplay moments.

The Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast is an optional boss who awaits the player on one of the peaks of Mt. Gelmir. It's a massive bull that will charge the player furiously on sight and comes with a variety of devastating attacks.

Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast drops in Elden Ring

The Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast, not to be confused with its smaller counterpart, drops weapons, cash, and items for killing it. Though players are free to simply outrun the beast, Elden Ring will reward the player handsomely.

First, the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast will grant the player 21,000 runes for its defeat. That's a heavy payout, at least early in Elden Ring, but there are certainly faster ways to make more cash.

The beast also drops a Somber Smithing Stone and five Smithing Stones [6]. The former can be used to improve unique weapons, while the latter will heavily improve normal weapons. Both of these will come in handy, because finding a place to buy Smithing Stones can be tough.

Finally, the beast drops its jaw as a cool new weapon. The Fallingstar Beast Jaw is a Colossal Weapon that requires 34 strength to wield. It deals a great deal of physical damage with its many attacks. It comes with a unique Skill called Gravity Bolt, which calls down a bolt of lightning to damage foes. It's a good weapon if the player has the build for it.

Beating the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast

Elden Ring provides its players with plenty of options, one of which, in this case, is to simply run away. Players are free to pass up the rewards and sprint past the beast, but it isn't the toughest boss in the game.

Build makes a huge difference when it comes to this boss. Players equipped with a solid long-range arsenal will find this much easier. When mounted, the player can effectively avoid or outrun the beast. Horse-based archery is clearly the best option for beating this boss. Magic-users can also abuse spells like Rotten Breath to impose Scarlet Rot and gain the upper hand.

The Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast is a difficult fight in most situations and a time-consuming one in all cases. Players can get a lot out of beating it, but the wrong build could make it a bridge too far. Give it a try, players mainly built around axes and swords can just run past it and grind up their stats for later.

