How to upgrade flasks in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is a new masterpiece from the seemingly infallible FromSoftware. Something about the developer's unique action RPG formula, overpowering atmosphere, immaculate worldbuilding, and punishing difficulty just can't go wrong.

Dark Souls players know the deal, the game's main healing item is the flask. They top off meters, refill upon death, can be refilled at shrines, and often make the difference between survival and death.

Players need Golden Seeds and Sacred Tears to upgrade flasks in Elden Ring

Elden Ring flask upgrades are purchased through Golden Seeds and Sacred Tears. Just find the Seeds, head to any Site of Grace, and upgrade your two flasks.

Golden Seeds can be found at the base of Ethereal Saplings, they're golden trees with no leaves, and are found throughout the world. They're everywhere, and each one offers Golden Seeds for this specific purpose.

Sacred Tears are much harder to come by, but they can be found in churches. Most of them are on well-traveled roads, but not every church carries Tears.

Upgrades to flasks will start out cheap, then grow exponentially in cost with each purchase. The first upgrade only costs one Seed, then two, then four, and so on until they become very hard to come by.

The purpose of Sacred Tears and Golden Seeds

The two methods of upgrading flasks do different things. The Golden Seed grants the player additional use of each flask before refilling. The Sacred Tear increases the efficiency of each Flask used.

At the outset of the game, players will have four total charges for the two main flasks. A Golden Seed is available to grab as a starting item in character customization and is a great choice to start.

The two types of flasks in Elden Ring

There are two flasks that can be upgraded in the game. The Crimson Tears flask increases health, while the Cerulean Tears flask refills the user's mana.

The player starts out with three Crimson Tears flasks and one Cerulean Tears flask, focusing heavily on health. Players can reallocate their flasks to better suit their class.

Warriors and other tank-based builds are better off dumping all of their Seeds and Tears straight into the Crimson flask. Magic users, on the other hand, should focus on the Cerulean flask to ensure more available magic.

Whatever players choose to do with their upgrade options, it's crucial to keep an eye out for Seeds and Tears. There is a third flask available in Elden Ring, but it cannot be upgraded like the first two can. Players need every bit of help they can get when it comes to the challenges of FromSoftware's newest epic.

