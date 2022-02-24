What is the Flask of Wondrous Physick in Elden Ring?

Fans of FromSoftware may be used to the idea of flasks, but the Flask of Wondrous Physick in Elden Ring is something completely new. As players travel south and explore churches, they are bound to run into the Physick flask.

Unlike the other Crimson and Cerulean Flask in the game, the Flask of Wondrous Physick has plenty of versatility and will have more options as players progress. Due to its versatility, only one Physick Flask can be used at any given time. Overall, this is a new mechanic, so it helps to know exactly what that entails.

Creating elixirs with the Flask of Wondrous Physick in Elden Ring

The flask provides a new consumable. (Image via FromSoftware)

The Flask of Wondrous Physick in Elden Ring can be equipped and consumed just like a normal flask. However, the effects will vary depending on what the player wants.

This flask doesn't simply heal HP and FP like the standard ones, but the option is there if players want it. Overall, it's another great addition for customization in gameplay, but there is still a process to follow.

Creating Elixirs with the Flask of Wondrous Physick:

Players must find the flask to the south in a Church of Marika.

There, players will earn their first crystal tears for use in the flask.

Lost Grace sites are required to customize the flask.

When at a site, players can choose two crystal tears to combine in the flask for special effects.

For example, the flask can have fire resistance and stamina regeneration.

Players will need to defeat bosses at Minor Erdtree locations for more tears.

In some cases, the tears can be picked up directly from a minor Erdtree.

As players explore the world, they are bound to find additional Crystal Tears with more power. But first, they will need to prepare for some real fights.

Finding Minor Erdtrees in Elden Ring

One of the first Erdtrees that players will find is in the south, close to the siora well elevator. Players will know that they have found a Minor Erdtree because the map will be marked with a small golden tree.

As players progress, bosses like Erdtree Avatars will defend the trees from trespassers, and they must be defeated. Most of the time, three new crystal tears are rewarded for a victory, but the numbers aren't always guaranteed. Eventually, players can craft the elixirs that they need.

