Top 5 Sorceries in Elden Ring and where to find them

Elden Ring is filled with a wide range of sorceries for players to use. These sorceries provide gamers with much more forgiving options when it comes to boss fights and dealing with challenges.

However, sorceries are also extremely difficult to obtain. In most situations, the best sorceries are always locked behind late game bosses and secret locations.

This article lists sorceries that are currently some of the best within the game. However, obtaining them will not be easy and players will have to invest a significant amount of time to get hold of the same.

Every sorcery that players should be chasing within Elden Ring

Before getting started, it is important to remember that sorceries are different from incantations. Sorcery scales off intelligence and incantation scales off faith.

Therefore, players should check the requirements on the magic spell before obtaining them. With that out of the way, here are some of the best sorceries within Elden Ring:

1.Carian Slicer

Carian Slicer is a great spell that does some really good damage to bosses (Image via Gaming with Abyss/Youtube)

One of the first spells that players should consider is the Carian Slicer. This spell basically allows casters to have access to a melee option. Upon using this sorcery, the staff turns into a sword and can deal some good damage as well.

Spell requirement: Int 14

Location: Can be purchased from Sorceress Sellen in Limgrave. Players will need the Royal House Scroll in order for the spell to appear in Sellen's inventory.

2. Comet Azur

Comet Azur is one of the strongest nuking spells in the game (Image via Elden Ring)

This is arguably one of the strongest sorceries available to players in Elden Ring. The spell summons a giant laser beam that deals insane damage to enemies. Apart from that, the spell works very well from a distance, making it one of the most optimal sorceries in the game.

This is the spell that players should hunt if they want an easy-mode in Elden Ring.

Spell Requirements: Int 60

Location: Obtained from Primeval Sorcerer Azur in Hermit Village (Mt Gelmir)

3. Glintstone Pebble

Glintstone Pebble offers the best sustained DPS in the game (Image via Elden Ring)

This is one of the most consistent spells in the entire game. Glintstone Pebble is the bread and butter for most casters as it is good not just in the early game, but it also scales very well late in the game.

Apart from that, this spell is extremely mana efficient. Therefore, apart from using heavy hitting spells like Comet Azur, this is a spell that players should be using most of the time.

Spell Requirement: Intelligence 10

Location: Can be bought from Sorceress Sellen. It is also the starting spell for the Astrologer class.

4. Glintstone Arc

Glintstone Arc is one of the best crowd control spells in the game (Image via Elden Ring)

While Glintstone Pebble is the best spell for consistent DPS, Glintstone Arc is the best spell for crowd control. When fired, this sorcery creates waves that can pretty much kill any mob trying to attack the player.

This is another spell that most players will keep in their backpacks even later in the game, on account of its massive utility. Apart from that, this spell also has infinite penetrability.

Therefore, it does not matter if there are multiple enemies standing in a line. The spell will go through every one of them and deal damage to all.

Spell Requirement: Intelligence 13

Location: Can be obtained from Sorceress Sellen or can be learned from Thops at Church of Irith. It is also one of the two starting spells for the Astrologer class.

5. Night Maiden's Mist

Night Maiden's Mist is a very interesting spell for cheesing bosses (Image via x LunarGaming/Youtube)

Night Maiden's Mist is one of the most interesting spells in the game. This is because it is neither a nuking spell nor a sustained DPS spell.

Rather, this is more of a poison that slowly drains out the health of bosses and other enemies when cast. This spell remains suspended in the form of a cloud when cast.

Anyone who is caught within that cloud will start losing their health continuously. However, it is not very consistent, as bosses will often jump away from the mist more often than not.

Either way, if players are looking for a spell to cheese bosses, then this is the one they should be hunting. However, obtaining it is a bit of a hassle as it requires completing a long questline.

Spell Requirements: Intelligence 14

Location: Can be obtained from Gowry in Caelid after completing his massive questline.

