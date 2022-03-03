How to get Azur’s Glintstone Staff in Elden Ring

For players of Elden Ring, there are a few different ways that they can approach combat. For players who choose to cast spells to vanquish their foes, one of the most important things is finding a good staff to use.

Azur's Glintstone Staff is a powerful staff that, when wielded, makes spells cast at a much faster rate. However, the tradeoff is that it consumes more FP. Here is how players can get it.

Obtaining Azur's Glintstone Staff in Elden Ring

In order for players to get started on their journey, they first need to travel to the Raya Lucaria Academy. To gain entry here, players need to obtain the Academy Glintstone key. One of these can be obtained Liurnia of the Lakes located south of the Site of Grace at Crystalline Woods. The other can be found located behind Glintstone Dragon Smarag. Once players have the key, they can lower the barrier.

Inside of Raya Lucaria Academy

Before being able to claim Azur's Glintstone Staff, players need to gain entrance to the Raya Lucaria Academy. Image via FromSoftware Inc.

Once players have gained entrance to the Raya Lucaria Academy, they should head to the Site of Grace located at the Debate Parlor. From there, players should head out onto the roof. Once out on the roof, players should follow the leftmost path and go up the stairs passing the sorcerers. Once players make it to the top of the stairs, they need to jump over the railing to progress up to top of the building.

Climbing the Bell Tower

Once players or Elden Ring have made it to the top, they will need to continue their climb to the top. Making their way down the path, they will come upon two soldiers. Players will then need to climb the ladder until they are at the top. Players should continue this path as they make their way around the bell tower. Once there, players need to jump down onto the roof below.

Jumping down the roofs

Players will need to jump down multiple roofs in order to reach the ledge where they can claim the staff. Image via Elden Ring.

When players keep jumping down to lower and lower roofs, they will find a pair of marionette soldier ashes. Here they should go to the marionette soldier ash that is in front of the tower and jump down from in front of that. This should bring them to a ledge containing a ladder. Players need to stand next to the ladder and then jump in the direction the ladder is facing onto the rooftop across from it.

Enter the building to claim the staff

Inside of the building is the staff, but it requires a few last fights to get it. Image via Elden Ring.

Once players make it to the ledge, they should be able to enter inside the building. Once inside, they will need to face multiple sorcerers in order to proceed. Once these are defeated, they will have to face one more group of enemies before continuing. Players will then need to make their way to a room containing the purple crystals. Once in this room, players will be proud to claim the staff.

