"Wait, it's still weak!": Disguised Toast tragically dies to Elden Ring boss after experiencing major bug

Disguised Toast found a major bug in Elden Ring while fighting a boss, resulting in him tragically dying in one hit.

Elden Ring is the latest game released by From Software, who made Dark Souls, Demon Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro. The game was released yesterday, causing many long-time fans and new fans alike to stream the game on Twitch. One such streamer was Disguised Toast, who did quite well in getting through a good portion of the game.

During the clip below, he was nearing the end of his battle against Glintstone Dragon Smarag, a large Dragon boss fight that can be fought on horseback. While running at the Dragon on his horse, the enemy suddenly vanished into thin air, and reappeared far away in the distance.

Toast responded in a very appropriate fashion by yelling out his shock in a shrill voice.

"Huh? Wh-What?!"

After taking a few moments to understand the situation, Toast rode towards the respawned dragon. However, once he was close enough, he noticed that it's health didn't get restored from the bug.

"Wait, wait, wait! It's still weak, it's still weak!"

As he ran towards the dragon to finish it off, the boss swept its tail across the ground, hitting and killing Toast instantly. He slammed his desk in anger after his tragic death, upset that such a major, gamebreaking bug caused him to lose the hard-fought boss fight.

After a brief fit of rage, Toast then begins smirking and tries to hold back laughter.

"That's so funny. I should have just shot it with an arrow, or something."

After he respawns, Toast then makes his way back over to the boss again, making an attempt to cheer himself up and to convince himself that that fight wasn't a complete waste of time.

"At least I know it's attacks now."

Disguised Toast later defeated the boss after a few attempts, with the same bug happening again.

