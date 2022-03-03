Can you skip the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast boss fight in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring, like the other big Soulsborne games, features countless epic duels with impressive bosses. But not every massive confrontation is a requirement, and some can simply be skipped altogether.

The Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast is a bull-like monster who awaits the player on Mt. Gelmir. He's huge, fast-moving, and has a lot of moves for gamers to learn and react to. He's not the toughest boss out there, but he can smash an unfocused player swiftly and effectively.

Skipping the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast in Elden Ring

The encounter (Image via FromSoftware)

The Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast is an optional fight in the Elden Ring and can be sprinted straight past. Players do not need to defeat this boss to progress, and will not be hindered by leaving it alive.

To skip this boss fight, players will have to get to it. The boss fight takes place on a mountain peak in the Mt. Gelmir area. From the ninth Site of Grace, in the local campsite, players will find a ladder or a spiritspring point that will take them up the mountain.

Once there, players will see the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast, and its health bar will appear on the screen. It will likely charge right away. Simply walk to the side and dodge roll as it approaches. Sprint ahead while mounted, head straight past the boss, and follow the path behind it. Use the mount to make the following jump, then continue west over the stone pillars to reach the next area.

Should players skip the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast?

Just because players can skip past this Elden Ring boss, that doesn't mean they should. Players should consider their build and the rewards on offer to beat this boss.

Melee-based builds will find this fight substantially harder than builds capable of ranged combat. The easiest way to best this beast would be fast-paced mounted archery. Burying the boss with magic arrows while circling it like a Border Collie is an effective if time-consuming strategy. For magic users, the Rotten Breath spell will inflict Scarlet Rot, which the enemy is weak to.

When defeated, the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast drops 21,000 runes, a Somber Smithing Stone, 5 Smithing Stones, and the beast's jaw. The Fallingstar Beast Jaw is a solid colossal weapon with a great unique Skill. Players with heavy strength builds can make use of it, and the added Stones will improve it immediately.

The rewards are substantial, but the boss is pretty tough. Players confident in their ranged arsenal and willing to put in time can reap huge benefits after defeating this monster. Players who are more interested in progressing, more focused on melee combat, or are disinterested in huge weaponry can safely run straight past this one.

