Where does each tower at the Four Belfries lead to in Elden Ring?

The map of Elden Ring is huge, which is to be expected of an open-world game. On top of fast travel, players can also find various portal-like altars and waygates. Some send the player to high-level places, while others are hidden away and reward the player.

One such area is the Four Belfries, a tall castle-like structure that incorporates four separate bell towers. Housed in each belfry is a single Waygate that, when unlocked and used, will teleport players to various areas of the Lands Between.

If you are curious and wish to use Waygates, here is where each one will take you.

Elden Ring: where do the towers of the Four Belfries lead?

Upon entering the Four Belfries, you will soon realize that only three of the four Waygates are operational. The fourth belfry contains a chest, which you can open without worry and grab the Imbued Sword Key inside.

To activate the Waygates, you will need to use one Imbued Sword Key for each, so three altogether. Since the fourth belfry only gives you one, you’ll have to choose one of the three remaining Waygates.

The first belfry, at the foot of the hill, leads to the Crumbling Farum Azula. However, it prevents access to the rest of the Crumbling Farum Azula. This is just a small area where you can find the Pearldrake Talisman, an item that negates a small amount of non-physical damage.

The second belfry, on the eastern portion of the hill, leads to the Chapel of Anticipation. This is the area where players started their journey in Elden Ring. By returning to this area, you’ll have the opportunity for a rematch with the Grafted Scion.

The third belfry leads to Nokron in the Eternal City. However, just like the first belfry, this is only a small portion of Norkon, Eternal City. There are a few items to pick up, but most importantly, a tough NPC is roaming the area.

Since only one Waygate is unlocked from the start, you’ll have to find the other two Imbued Sword Keys in the Lands Between of Elden Ring. One can be found in Sellia, Town of Sorcery and the other in Raya Lucaria Academy.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Mayank Shete