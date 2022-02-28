How to reach Nokron Eternal City in Elden Ring

Nokron Eternal City is one of the more mysterious places in Elden Ring that isn't straightforward to reach, despite being mentioned multiple times. Anyone who has spoken to Ranni and Blaidd may have been tasked with finding the full city, but one major boss will need to be taken down first.

Some players may have already teleported to what seems like Nokron Eternal City in Elden Ring before, but those teleports only work to a certain extent. Some enemies are in the vicinity, but the full city can't be explored. To do that, players will need to take on a demi-god and emerge victorious.

Exploring Nokron Eternal City in Elden Ring

Special items exist in the city (Image via FromSoftware)

For anyone who hasn't heard of Nokron Eternal City in Elden Ring, the area, which is located deep underground, is optional. There are plenty of lifts that take players underground, such as Siofra, but none of them go directly to Nokron.

To get there, players are going to need a full blown star to strike the ground, and for that, Radahn must be taken out.

How to reaching Nokron Eternal City

The hardest task is taking down Starscourge Radahn for good

As the name suggests, he is tied to the stars and upon his death, a star strikes the ground

The star will hit the ground in the Mistwoods of Limgrave, which is a fairly early area within the game

Players need to jump on to the edge platforms and slowly make their way down the newly formed crater

With some platforming, Nokron will be right around the corner and finally open

With the city in reach, players will be able to finish part of the story for Ranni the Witch, as well as opening up another underground city.

What does Ranni need in Nokron Eternal City?

There is one incredibly valuable item in the Eternal City called the Fingerslayer Blade. This key item can also be found near some rare Ghost Glovewort and is certainly worth the trip for the loot and the quest.

As long as the quest has started, and the blade is in hand from the bottom of the city, players can head to Ranni the Witch in the Three Sisters area. Giving her the blade will begin her next step and grant access to the full Carian Study Hall within Elden Ring.

