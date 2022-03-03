What are the purpose of Shabriri Grapes in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is packed with Key Items that help players on their journey throughout the Lands Between.

One Key Item is the Shabriri Grape. There are four of them located around the world of the newest FromSoftware title. These items are not consumable, but assist with a questline.

Players need to locate the four Shabriri Grapes and deliver them to Hyetta. Hyetta is a mysterious NPC who is hoping to reconnect with the distant light, as she is blind.

What to do with Shabriri Grapes in Elden Ring

Shabriri Grapes are described in-game as:

"A yellowing, oozing eyeball of the infirm. The surface is shriveled, and the inside is squishy, not unlike a large, overly-ripe grape. Give to the blind maiden to guide her to the distant light."

The blind maiden mentioned is Hyetta. Players will meet her after they complete Stormveil Castle. Each Shabriri Grape helps Hyetta reconnect with the distant light she is in search of.

Where to find Hyetta

Hyetta requires players' assistance (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

As players provide Shabriri Grapes to Hyetta and progress through Elden Ring, she will move to different locations. Here are all of the places she can be found:

Lake-Faking Cliffs Site of Grace in Liurna of the Lakes

West of Purified Ruins in Liurnia of the Lakes

Near Gate Town Bridge in Liurnia of the Lakes

In Bellum Church to the northest of Liurnia of the Lakes

At Frenzied Flame Proscription below Leyndell, Royal Capital

Look for her at each of those locations when delivering a Shabriri Grape to continue her questline.

Where to find Shabriri Grapes

Shabriri Grapes are few and far between (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The four Shabriri Grapes in Elden Ring are not hard to physically obtain, but they can be hard to find. Here are those locations:

Near a spirit NPC in Godrick's throne room at Stormveil Castle (Must defeat Godrick the Grafted to access the room)

Found in the lower level of the Purified Ruins (Must destroy the wood blocking the entrance)

Dropped by Edgar the Revenger at Revenger's Shack in western Liurnia (Can be obtained earlier by killing Edgar at Castle Morne)

Dropped by an invader at the Church of Inhibition

Find all four and take them to Hyetta. That is the only purpose of this Key Item.

